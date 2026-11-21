Springbok assistant coach Felix Jones updates Damian Willemse's ankle injury status following the 20-17 loss to Ireland. The team prepares for the Nations Championship final against France at Twickenham.

Springbok assistant coach Felix Jones has offered the latest details regarding the condition of fullback Damian Willemse. This update follows the team's 20-17 defeat against Ireland during the Nations Championship Test match held in Dublin on Saturday. The loss marks a significant moment in the tournament for the South African squad.

Willemse Ankle Injury Assessment

Willemse exited the field in the 25th minute of the match after sustaining an ankle injury. Assistant coach Felix Jones stated that the ankle issue is the main concern for the coaching staff. They will conduct a proper medical assessment before the next game. Willemse is currently walking without crutches or a protective boot. This mobility suggests the injury might not be severe, but caution remains the priority.

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Backline Rejigs and Tactical Risks

The Springboks faced additional challenges when Damian de Allende departed in the 63rd minute. Kurt-Lee Arendse moved to fullback to replace Willemse, while Ethan Hooker shifted into midfield for de Allende. Jones explained that switching to a six-two configuration increases risk. The team tries to mitigate these risks through training. However, multiple positional changes stress squad cohesion significantly.

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Path to the Twickenham Final

South Africa suffered back-to-back defeats for the first time since November 2022. They also lost to France in Paris during the previous week. Despite the losses, the Boks secured a losing bonus point. This result guarantees a rematch against Les Bleus. The Nations Championship final is scheduled for next Sunday at Twickenham. The venue provides a neutral ground for this high-stakes encounter.

Preparation and Future Outlook

Jones noted that the team was prepared for the challenges ahead this year. He emphasized the need to manage player availability carefully. The squad must rely on depth and versatility. Training will focus on stabilizing the backline before the final. The coaching staff aims to address cohesion issues. Success depends on how well players adapt to positional changes.