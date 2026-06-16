Springbok assistant coach Deon Davids praises Zimbabwe's talent

Springbok assistant coach Deon Davids has praised Zimbabwe's talent, saying they have enough to offer SA 'A' a good challenge in the upcoming match.

Zimbabwe have enough talent in their line-up and on their coaching staff to offer SA 'A' a very good challenge when they play as an opener for the Springboks v Barbarians match in Gqeberha on Saturday.

So said Springbok assistant coach Deon Davids on Monday, a day before the South African teams for these matches will be selected from a 54-player training squad in Johannesburg. He added that the SA 'A' match and non-Test against the Barbarians offer the Springbok coaching staff their own opportunity to see how close these players were to Test level, and if they could potentially make the step up.

Zimbabwe is a well-structured team if you look at the different games that they've played, said Davids. When you look back at history, Zimbabwe always could deliver quality players who became quality Springboks. If you look at selection now, they've got a guy like Gary Porter who played for the Stormers who will be part of them. They've got a guy like Tino Mavesere whom I watched at the University of the Western Cape and now playing at the Sharks.

I think he's a quality player. They had a guy like Kennedy Tsimba who was a quality player in the fringes who I think was also involved in some stage at the team. Davids also credited Zimbabwe head coach Pieter Benade for having assistants of the likes of Gert Smal with him. He has been part of their squad for a while and will bring a lot of structure to their forward play and what they want to achieve there





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Springboks Zimbabwe SA 'A' Deon Davids Pieter Benade

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