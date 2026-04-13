SportyTV Secures Exclusive Pay-TV Rights for 2026 FIFA World Cup

SportyTV has acquired the pay-television rights to broadcast all 104 matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, marking a significant expansion for the platform in the South African market and a strategic shift towards pay-TV.

SportyTV announced on Monday a major acquisition, securing the pay-television rights to broadcast all 104 matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. This agreement, struck directly with FIFA, represents a significant move for the streaming platform in the South Africa n market. Historically, MultiChoice Group's SuperSport has held the pay-TV rights to the FIFA World Cup, making this deal a notable shift in the competitive landscape.

Furthermore, this marks a substantial evolution for SportyTV itself, which initially entered the South African market last year as a free-to-air service. The company plans extensive coverage, including pre- and post-match shows originating from studios in Cape Town and Madrid, and it will deploy crews to the United States, Canada, and Mexico to follow the Bafana Bafana campaign, indicating a commitment to providing comprehensive and localized content to its audience. The specific pricing details for the pay-TV package have not yet been disclosed, leaving the market to anticipate how this move will impact subscriber numbers and the overall profitability of the new rights deal. The acquisition of these World Cup rights is a powerful signal of SportyTV's ambitions in the South African market and its long-term investment in premium sports content. The strategic choices related to studio locations and on-the-ground reporting suggest a carefully considered approach to content creation and distribution. SportyTV's strategic move to acquire the World Cup rights underscores its broader growth strategy across the African continent and its evolution beyond a free-to-air model. The company's business model is shifting towards a pay-only system for a premier sporting event like the FIFA World Cup. This is a significant departure from its earlier engagements such as the distribution of 26 matches of the FIFA Club World Cup through e.tv's Openview platform and eVOD streaming service. This change highlights SportyTV's ambition to compete directly with established pay-TV providers by offering highly sought-after content to paying subscribers. This also indicates an increased focus on revenue generation from premium sports events. This new strategic direction reflects the company’s confidence in its ability to attract and retain subscribers by offering exclusive access to high-profile sporting events. SportyTV’s strategy to build an ecosystem where content, technology, and fan engagement converge to deliver an innovative experience. Elías Gallego, vice president of business development, marketing, and media at Sporty Group, emphasized this vision in a recent statement, reinforcing SportyTV's commitment to delivering a unique viewing experience for fans. This comprehensive strategy, including studio production in Cape Town and Madrid and on-site coverage in the host countries, aims to offer a holistic and immersive experience to its subscribers. Sporty Group, the privately held sports media and technology company behind SportyTV, was founded in 2013 by Sudeep Dalamal Ramnani. He is a UAE-based entrepreneur and a graduate of the London School of Economics. Ramnani also founded Nigerian fintech company PalmPay and UAE-based investment vehicle 885 Capital. Sporty Group's most well-known and largest business is SportyTV itself. Launched as a free-to-air channel in Nigeria in October 2022, SportyTV rapidly expanded its reach to Ghana shortly after, followed by Kenya and South Africa in 2025. Over the past 18 months, SportyTV has grown its rights portfolio significantly, now including La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga, the EFL Championship, and Euro 2024 across numerous sub-Saharan African markets. In addition to these acquisitions, the company has also formed partnerships, such as a deal with the Professional Fighters League for PFL Africa. Moreover, SportyTV's growing profile is also visible through its sponsorship agreements, including a shirt sponsorship with La Liga club CD Leganés. These diverse initiatives illustrate SportyTV’s ambition to become a leading player in the sports media landscape by providing a broad array of content and strategic partnerships to increase brand visibility. These actions contribute to the build-up of a powerful and diverse business model focused on content rights and audience engagement





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