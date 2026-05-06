Spontaneous video sparks mixed reactions on social media

A viral video shows a South African man driving at high speed in reverse and overtaking a car, leading to shock and mixed reactions online. The passage also mentions other important news events, such as a ranking of fuel prices across Africa and overviews of major sports events and weather forecasts.

Man reverses to overtake car , leaves mzansi divided – WATCH A viral video shows a South Africa n man driving at high speed in reverse and overtaking a car, sparking shock and mixed reactions online.

A new ranking reveals where fuel is cheapest across Africa in May 2026, highlighting major price gaps driven by subsidies and oil production. SARS has released dates and details for the 2026 tax season, clarifying which taxpayers are required to file tax returns. Take a look at what the weather has in store for South Africa’s nine provinces this Wednesday, 6 May 2026.

Former cricketer WAG Sue Duminy – the ex-wife of JP Duminy – has shown off more pics of her AfrikaBurn engagement… Orlando Pirates beat Stellenbosch FC 2-0 at the Athlone Stadium to close the gap on Betway Premiership leaders Mamelodi Sundowns to two points





TheSAnews / 🏆 25. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

South Africa Viral Video Mzansi Divided Overtake Car High Speed Old VW Citi Golf Sub-Saharan Africa Fuel Prices Tax Season

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

URC Playoff Picture Heats Up as South African Teams Return to ActionA comprehensive overview of the URC playoff permutations for South African teams, alongside updates on South African football transfers, weather forecasts, and entertainment news.

Read more »

South African Fencer Overcomes Kit Loss to Achieve Success at Junior Africa ChampionshipsTeenage fencer Christian Johnson, representing South Africa at the Junior Africa Championships, achieved an impressive 18th place finish despite his fencing kit being lost by an airline. He competed using borrowed, ill-fitting equipment and highlights the importance of observation and growing the sport in South Africa.

Read more »

Black Ice: The Silent Winter Hazard Threatening South African RoadsBlack ice poses a serious threat to drivers in South Africa, particularly in high-altitude regions. This nearly invisible hazard can lead to dangerous accidents, but proper preparation and precautions can help motorists stay safe on winter roads.

Read more »

Top South African private schools rank among world’s finest in 2026Five South African private schools have been ranked among the top 100 in the world, according to the latest Spear’s Magazine School Index.

Read more »

South African motorists face another recall as Hyundai flags airbag faultsFourteen cars distributed in 2011 are at fault.

Read more »

Champagne and Braai: A South African PairingCellar Master Benoît Gouez of Moët & Chandon suggests champagne as an elegant alternative to beer for traditional South African braais, highlighting specific pairings based on meat type and season.

Read more »