Former Megaspeed Director Alice Huang Barred from Singapore in 2026 Amid Spy and Nvidia Chip Diversion Allegations

Alice Huang, former director of Singapore-based Megaspeed, was outed as an alleged Chinese spy accused of an affair with Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang while helping Beijing skirt US export controls. She was barred from Singapore in February 2026 for providing inaccurate information about her role, as Megaspeed's empty offices and billions in Nvidia chip trades draw scrutiny.

Singapore barred Alice Huang, the former director of tech group Megaspeed, in February 2026 for providing inaccurate information to downplay her role in the company.

Megaspeed Scandal Involves Chinese Spy Allegations

The move came as she was outed this week as an alleged Chinese spy, accused of having an affair with Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang while digging up company secrets for Beijing. Huang's connection to Megaspeed sits at the center of the scandal. The Singapore-based group dealt in billions of dollars' worth of the world's most advanced AI chips. But its office was an empty shell when AFP visited.

Also read Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Resigns Amid Scandal, CFO Colette Kress Named Interim Leader

Staff had seemingly vanished long before claims of espionage landed at their door. At Megaspeed's office in the heart of the Singapore business district, no staff could be seen behind locked glass doors. Neighbors told AFP they had not seen anyone come or go for the past few months. Likewise in a mall at a newly developed neighborhood in Johor, the Malaysian region a bridge away from Singapore, no employees were around in subsidiary Speedmatrix's office.

Details about Alice Huang's life are vague, making it almost impossible to pin down where she lives, where she works, or when she was born. But her influence spreads far and wide, from the nondescript Singapore office to hulking data centers in Southeast Asia to the gleaming boardrooms of Silicon Valley. Megaspeed touts itself as a company at the heart of the AI revolution, using Nvidia's advanced silicon chips to power high-performance computing inside vast data centers.

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But it is also under investigation for serving a murkier purpose. Under the guise of buying computer hardware for its Southeast Asia data hubs, Megaspeed allegedly helped Beijing skirt trade restrictions by sending Nvidia chips into China. Beijing has denied allegations of spying. Megaspeed said it was investigating if it had complied with export controls on the sensitive chips.

Singapore Investigation Into Export Control Violations

Singapore police opened an investigation in February 2025 into Megaspeed and several other companies suspected of circumventing or violating export controls. Alice Huang was interviewed as part of that probe. Corporate records show Huang's direct involvement in the birth of Megaspeed. A company linked to her acquired the Singapore arm of Chinese video game developer 7Road International in early 2023.

Almost immediately, the 7Road name was ditched and changed to Megaspeed International. Huang was listed as a Megaspeed director for less than a year, taking the role between March and November 2023. Her arrival coincided with a drastic change in fortunes. Megaspeed pivoted from a little-known video game maker to one of Asia's biggest buyers of Nvidia chips.

Within 12 months, Megaspeed's revenue jumped from $0 to almost US$300 million, according to company accounts filed in 2024. Its assets skyrocketed from $32 million to almost $3 billion over the same period. Just one of Nvidia's advanced AI computer chips can cost tens of thousands of dollars. Over two years, Megaspeed reportedly traded in upwards of $4 billion worth of Nvidia chips.

A financial trail weaving through Singapore, Malaysia and the Cayman Islands suggests Megaspeed's business may have been boosted by a connection to Chinese tech giant Alibaba. Megaspeed has a Malaysian subsidiary that struck a deal in 2024, pledging assets to Apex Enterprise Solutions in Singapore as security in case of contractual breaches. Apex is linked through a parent company to Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, a firm registered in the Cayman Islands, Singapore corporate data shows.

By that time, Huang was no longer registered as a director at Megaspeed. But Singapore authorities said she remained one of Megaspeed's key controllers. Megaspeed's ultimate holding company is a Singapore firm called Swiftdata. Singapore businessman Tan Yong Pong, who has previously run printing and graphic design companies, is a director of both Megaspeed and Swiftdata.

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No one answered when AFP visited Tan's registered address in eastern Singapore, although dogs could be heard barking behind the door. They are friendly. I occasionally bump into the lady at the lift landing when she is walking her dog, an elderly neighbor told AFP. But we have not seen them for months.

US Probe And Police Action Against Huang

In June 2025, US investigators turned up at Megaspeed to carry out a post-shipment verification, with Huang present, according to Singapore's home ministry. That same day, Huang was interviewed by Singapore police who impounded her passport. It was the first time Singapore found out about Washington's probe. By then, she and Nvidia boss Jensen Huang had already been spotted together in public.

In one of their early outings together, they were seen mingling at an afterparty following the Computex trade show in Taiwan at the beginning of 2024. Trump was briefed on the intelligence findings about their relationship well before it exploded into a public scandal, but has said he did not regret not acting on it. No, I do not think so. I think -- you know, he is an honorable guy, Trump said.

AI Supremacy Fears Spark National Security Concerns

But the scandal has sparked national security fears. China and the United States are fighting for supremacy in artificial intelligence. Nvidia's market-leading products have become a major point of contention. Nvidia controls an estimated 90 percent of the market for the chips used to train and run AI models.

The US imposed rules in 2022 to restrict their sales to China. In past years, Jensen Huang emerged as the leading tech boss urging Trump to lift those curbs. He resigned as Nvidia chief executive on November 12, 2026, ending his 33-year run. The company's board said Huang stepped down as president, chief executive and board member, effective immediately.

Chief financial officer Colette Kress will serve as interim CEO while keeping her finance role. The board will consider internal and external candidates for a permanent replacement. The revelations included two extramarital affairs, including one with a woman accused of spying for China.