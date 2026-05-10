Specific praises from JP Pietersen for Zekhethelo Siyaya, Jaco Peyperu, and Sharks forwards in Vodacom URC win

JP Pietersen acknowledged young Zekhethelo Siyaya's maturity and performance as the flyhalf, ahead of more experienced teammates. The Sharks coach stated that Siyaya's success in a tough match against Benetton was evident from his willingness to express himself, to back himself, and to give his all. Pietersen also praised Jaco Peyperu and Sharks forwards in the emphatic URC win.

JP Pietersen believes Zekhethelo Siyaya has shown he is more than capable of filling the No 10 jersey, after the teenager starred in the Sharks ’ emphatic Vodacom URC win over Benetton at Kings Park.

The 18-year-old was handed a surprise start at flyhalf and produced a mature performance as the Sharks ran in eight tries to crush the Italian visitors 46-7 with one more round in the regular season to go. To express himself, to back himself. He’s a young man who really loves the Sharks and he gives everything – that’s the beauty of it.

While Siyaya and Man of the Match hat-trick hero Jurenzo Julius caught the eye, Pietersen was quick to praise the Sharks forwards for laying the foundation.

"Obviously we’ve got exciting backs with Jurenzo, Siyaya, Jaco , Edwill and obviously the guys coming on and André there as the older guy," he said. "I think Emile led well, Oxie and Koch scrummed well, so we must give credit to the forwards who set the platform for the backs.





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Rugby Daily Zekhethelo Siyaya Sharks Rugby Vodacom URC Benetton Man Of The Match

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