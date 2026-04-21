Special Tribunal Freezes Assets of Siyabonga Nkosi in Multi-Million Rand Eskom Fraud Probe

The Special Investigating Unit has secured a preservation order against Siyabonga Nkosi, seizing luxury properties and vehicles linked to a R73.6 million procurement fraud at Eskom power stations.

In a significant development for South Africa’s fight against systemic corruption, the Special Tribunal has officially issued a preservation order targeting the extensive assets of Siyabonga Nkosi and his associated network of trusts. This legal action comes as a direct response to a massive procurement fraud scheme involving the Kusile and Matla Power Stations, which has long been a source of financial drain for the state-owned power utility, Eskom .

The assets under scrutiny include seventeen immovable properties with an estimated market value of R76.5 million, alongside a collection of high-end vehicles that symbolize the opulent lifestyle allegedly funded by public money. Among the notable real estate holdings seized are a luxury penthouse at The Capital on the Park in Gauteng valued at R13.5 million and several high-value estates in the affluent Zimbali South area of KwaZulu-Natal. The luxury fleet, now effectively frozen by the court, includes high-performance vehicles such as a 2019 Jet Black Metallic Porsche Panamera GTS and a 2021 Porsche Crayon Cayenne GTS Coupe, which investigators believe were purchased using proceeds derived from criminal activities. According to the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), the scheme operated between 2021 and 2023 through the systematic inflation of purchase orders for critical electrical relays meant for power plant maintenance. Investigators uncovered that Eskom officials and Nkosi’s companies colluded to manipulate pricing to an astronomical degree; while the market value of these specific relays ranges from a mere R180 to R450, they were invoiced to the utility at a staggering R50,000 per unit. This fraudulent pricing structure allowed the syndicate to siphon more than R73.6 million from the national power grid. The manipulation extended beyond mere price inflation, as the conspirators actively exploited procurement loopholes by splitting purchase orders to remain under the R1 million threshold, thereby bypassing mandatory oversight and formal competitive bidding processes. Furthermore, investigators discovered that the perpetrators uploaded false part numbers into the Eskom digital procurement system. This technical sabotage ensured that only pre-selected, colluding vendors could participate in the bidding process, ultimately resulting in the acquisition of unnecessary equipment that remains gathering dust in warehouses years later. The SIU has identified several entities acting as conduits for this laundering operation, specifically the Nkosi Royal Trust, the Sibongukukhanya Trust, and the Siyabonga Kankosi Trust. By funneling illicit funds through these trusts, the network attempted to obscure the origin of the money and convert it into tangible, high-value assets across South Africa’s most exclusive neighborhoods. The preservation order issued by the Special Tribunal is a critical procedural step, legally preventing these assets from being sold, transferred, or hidden while the SIU prepares to launch full-scale recovery proceedings. This measure is part of a broader mandate granted to the SIU to set aside the irregular contracts and recoup the millions lost to corruption. The court has granted the unit a sixty-day window to initiate formal proceedings to have these assets permanently forfeited to the state. This crackdown represents a stern warning to those who exploit public infrastructure for personal gain and signals a reinforced commitment by regulatory bodies to dismantle the intricate networks that facilitate state capture at the expense of national service delivery





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Eskom Corruption SIU Procurement Fraud Asset Forfeiture

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