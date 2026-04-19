Spear REIT Acquires R442 Million Mitchells Plain Shopping Centre to Bolster Community Retail Presence

Spear REIT is expanding its community-focused retail portfolio with the acquisition of the Watergate Centre in Mitchells Plain for R442 million. The deal, which includes the shopping centre and its rental business, is anticipated to be finalized in August, pending regulatory approval. This strategic move aligns with Spear REIT's objective of investing in essential retail assets that generate stable income and cater to everyday consumer needs, further solidifying its position within the South African property market.

Spear REIT is making a significant move to strengthen its presence in community-centric retail with the impending acquisition of the Watergate Centre , located in Mitchells Plain. The transaction, valued at an impressive R442 million, was officially cemented on Friday through an agreement with MPW Cape Properties. This comprehensive deal encompasses not only the physical shopping centre but also its associated rental business, signifying a substantial addition to Spear REIT's expanding portfolio.

The transfer of ownership is projected to be completed in August, contingent upon the necessary approvals from competition authorities, a standard procedural step for such significant transactions. This strategic acquisition comes at a pivotal time for Spear REIT, having recently been recognized for its growth and market influence with its inclusion in the JSE all property index (Alpi). This benchmark is crucial for listed property companies operating within South Africa, underscoring Spear REIT's growing stature in the sector.

The Watergate Centre itself is a prime example of the type of asset Spear REIT actively seeks. It boasts full occupancy and is strategically situated to serve a large and densely populated residential area, conveniently located along the R300. Its strong tenant mix is anchored by essential services and popular brands, including Shoprite and Brights Hardware, alongside other well-recognized names such as Clicks, Pep, Ackermans, Mr Price, KFC, Capitec Bank, and Zone Fitness. This diverse and resilient tenant base ensures a consistent flow of foot traffic and a stable revenue stream, aligning perfectly with Spear REIT's investment philosophy.

The rationale behind this acquisition is clearly articulated by Spear REIT as a direct reflection of its overarching strategy. The company prioritizes investments in shopping centres that are integral to the daily lives of consumers, offering convenience and catering to their essential needs. Such properties are known for their ability to generate stable and predictable rental income, a key factor in Spear REIT's financial performance and its ability to deliver returns to its investors.

While a number of leases at the Watergate Centre are approaching their renewal dates in the short term, Spear REIT views this not as a challenge but as a strategic opportunity. The group intends to leverage these upcoming renewals to renegotiate lease terms, aiming to potentially enhance rental income and further optimize the financial performance of the asset. The financial projections for the property are robust, with an anticipated net income of approximately R39.9 million and a distributable profit of roughly R2.6 million expected for the financial year concluding in February 2028. This forward-looking approach, combined with the inherent strength of the acquired asset, positions Spear REIT for continued success and expansion within the South African real estate market.





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