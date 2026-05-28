Speaker Didiza Seeks Legal Advice Amid Pressure to Oppose Ramaphosa's Impeachment Challenge

South Africa's National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza is seeking legal counsel on how to respond to President Cyril Ramaphosa's court challenge of the Phala Phala impeachment panel report, while facing intense demands from opposition parties to allow the impeachment process to move forward despite the President's threatened interdict.

The Speaker of the National Assembly , Thoko Didiza , is facing significant pressure from opposition parties regarding her response to President Cyril Ramaphosa 's judicial review application of the Section 89 independent panel report on the Phala Phala matter.

According to participants in a closed Chief Whips' Forum meeting, the Speaker's office has confirmed it is seeking legal advice on how to proceed. This follows President Ramaphosa filing papers in the Western Cape High Court, challenging the panel's report as flawed due to reliance on hearsay and illegally obtained information.

Furthermore, in a strategic move, the President's court papers include a threat to seek an interdict against the impending impeachment committee should it begin processing the report while his review is pending. Speaker Didiza previously stated she would decide only after reading the President's court papers.

However, opposition parties, led by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the Democratic Alliance (DA), are demanding she actively oppose Ramaphosa's litigation and allow the impeachment process to commence without delay. EFF National Chairperson and Chief Whip Nontando Nolutshungu wrote a formal letter to Didiza, insisting that the entire parliament, not just the ruling ANC, must have input on the legal strategy and the composition of the legal team representing the National Assembly.

He warned that the President's actions risk undermining parliamentary authority and the Constitutional Court's order that parliament must fulfil its impeachment duties. DA Parliamentary Leader George Michalakis echoed this, stating the committee must urgently set its rules and terms of reference, and that any attempt by the President to interdict the process would be an active prevention of parliament from complying with the court, severely damaging its reputation.

The core constitutional conflict pits the President's right to judicial review against Parliament's constitutional obligation to hold the President accountable through impeachment, creating a potential stalemate that could define South Africa's political landscape





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Thoko Didiza Cyril Ramaphosa Phala Phala Section 89 Panel Impeachment National Assembly Judicial Review EFF DA Parliament Constitutional Court

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