Speaker Didiza at Crossroads as Ramaphosa Seeks to Halt Impeachment Process

National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza faces a critical decision on whether to oppose President Ramaphosa's interdict and review applications, as the Phala Phala impeachment process unfolds.

National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza is reportedly set to meet with her legal team to determine a way forward after President Cyril Ramaphosa filed an interdict application to halt Parliament's impeachment process relating to the Phala Phala scandal.

On Friday, 12 June 2026, Ramaphosa filed an interdict application in the Western Cape High Court in Cape Town, seeking to prevent the start of an impeachment inquiry until his separate review challenge against the Section 89 independent panel's report has been finalised. The move follows an earlier attempt by Ramaphosa's legal team to persuade Didiza to suspend the process.

His lawyers, in a letter dated 3 June, requested a pause on the inquiry - a request the speaker reportedly declined. The independent panel, chaired by former Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo, previously concluded that Ramaphosa has questions to answer regarding the theft of approximately $580 000 (about R9.6 million) from his Phala Phala game farm in Limpopo in February 2020. The court has set a timetable, with opposing parties required to file notices of motion by 7 July.

The speaker now faces the difficult decision of whether to oppose both the interdict and the review application. According to sources, some members within the African National Congress (ANC) are concerned that Didiza is not handling the issue in a sufficiently political manner. This concern arises in light of her decision to decline the president's request, particularly given the potential implications an impeachment process could have for the party.

Instead, she appears to be approaching this from an institutional and parliamentary perspective, a source told the publication. Amid the uncertainty, Parliament's legal representatives are reportedly expected to meet to decide on the best course of action and advise Didiza on how to respond to the unfolding situation. In his court papers, Ramaphosa maintained that urgent intervention is necessary.

He argued that without the interdict, the impeachment committee could begin its work before the courts have had an opportunity to rule on the validity of the panel's findings. The legal developments follow a Constitutional Court ruling in May, which found that Parliament had acted unlawfully when it blocked impeachment proceedings against Ramaphosa in December 2022.

As a result, the National Assembly was compelled to establish a formal impeachment committee to investigate the allegations further. The committee, made up of 31 MPs from 16 political parties, is chaired by Rise Mzansi's chief organiser. The committee is tasked with examining the findings of the independent panel, which determined that Ramaphosa may have violated the Constitution and the Ethics Code.

The panel's report, released in November 2022, concluded that Ramaphosa had a case to answer regarding the theft and subsequent handling of the foreign currency. The president has denied any wrongdoing, claiming the money was from the sale of game and that he reported the theft to the appropriate authorities.

However, critics argue that he failed to disclose the incident properly and may have engaged in money laundering or other illegal activities. Didiza's role is crucial as she must balance the constitutional mandate of Parliament to hold the executive accountable with the political realities within her party. The ANC, which holds a majority in Parliament, has been divided on the matter, with some factions supporting the president and others pushing for accountability.

The speaker's decision to oppose or not oppose the interdict will have significant implications for the separation of powers and the rule of law. If she chooses to oppose, it would signal a robust stance by Parliament to proceed with the impeachment process despite presidential pressure. If she does not oppose, it could be seen as bowing to executive influence, potentially undermining the independence of the legislature. The legal teams are expected to provide clarity on the procedural options available.

Meanwhile, the public and political analysts are watching closely, as the outcome could set a precedent for how future impeachment cases are handled in South Africa. The case also highlights the ongoing tensions between the presidency and Parliament, as well as the broader challenges facing the ANC ahead of the 2029 general elections. The situation remains fluid, with all eyes on Didiza's next move





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