SPCA on High Alert as Western Cape Braces for Flooding, Preparing for Animal Rescue

The SPCA has mobilized its first responders in preparation for the severe weather conditions, ensuring they have emergency supplies and are prepared to respond if flooding worsens.

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) in the Western Cape is on high alert due to an Orange Level 8 weather warning for parts of the province, which lasts from Sunday until Tuesday.

The SPCA's first responders are preparing vehicles with animal carriers, blankets, food, and emergency supplies. They are collaborating with disaster management teams and will be ready to assist from the Joint Operations Centre if flooding worsens. They advise citizens to secure their pets indoors, ensure their kennels are waterproof and raised off the ground, and check the bedding daily for wetness. For horses or farm animals, it is recommended to move them to higher ground if flooding is imminent.

The organization emphasizes the importance of taking weather warnings seriously and following their advice to ensure the welfare of animals





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SPCA Western Cape Weather Warning Flooding Animal Rescue Disaster Management Animal Welfare

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