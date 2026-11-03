Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel dies after collision with Andorra goalkeeper

Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel, 30, died on November 3, 2026, after a collision with FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono during a Spanish second division match. The match was abandoned, and tributes have poured in from across football.

Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel died on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, as a result of injuries he suffered in a collision with FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono during a Spanish second division match.

He was 30 years old. The club announced his death at 8am local time (7am GMT). A statement from CD Tenerife read: Broken with pain, with a lump in our throat and unable to believe this is real, CD Tenerife announces the tragic death, at 8am (7GMT), of Jesus de Miguel Alameda. No words can ease the pain, nothing can lessen this great feeling of sadness.

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Incident at Heliodoro Stadium

Our thoughts are with the family, his close friends and Tenerife fans, who today are grieving over this terrible news. The incident occurred towards the end of the match at the Heliodoro Rodriguez Lopez stadium, with the teams level at 2-2. De Miguel was fouled in the middle of the pitch by Equatorial Guinea international goalkeeper Jesus Owono, who had raced out of his goal to try and clear the ball.

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Owono was sent off, and the match was subsequently abandoned. An investigation into what happened has been opened, under judicial supervision. Spanish media reported that De Miguel suffered a cardiac arrest and was resuscitated. He was taken to hospital and placed in intensive care.

Tenerife later said that the player's condition had worsened neurologically, before his death. Tributes have poured in from across the football world. Former Barcelona defender Gerard Pique, Andorra's majority shareholder, wrote on social media: I am so deeply sorry. Rest in peace, Jesus.

Football World Pays Tribute

Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, and other clubs in Spain also sent messages of condolence, as well as the Spanish football federation (RFEF). The RFEF said in a statement: Shattered by this sad news, the Royal Spanish Football Federation wishes to express our deepest sorrow at his passing today. The RFEF postponed Tuesday's matches in the Copa del Rey and Copa de la Reina, as a gesture of respect and solidarity.

European football governing body UEFA said a minute's silence would be held before matches this week in the Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League. Real Madrid held a minute of silence before their training session on Tuesday. Madrid's French forward Kylian Mbappe wrote on Instagram: Immense sadness, there are no words. Other sports stars, including Rafa Nadal and Lionel Messi, also left messages on Instagram.

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Messi, the Inter Miami forward, wrote: There are no words... rest in peace. Nadal wrote: What a terrible sadness... I'm with you from the bottom of my heart. La Liga side Espanyol also delayed the presentation of their new coach Eder Sarabia to Wednesday, while some clubs chose not to train.

Tributes From Spanish Officials

Top flight chief Javier Tebas and Spanish sports minister Milagros Tolon also posted messages of condolence. Tebas wrote on X: Today we all share the terrible pain of an irreparable loss. Tolon wrote: We share in your grief, offering her deepest condolences to De Miguel's family and loved ones, as well as Tenerife, the players, and staff. De Miguel had been at Tenerife for just over a season, having joined in the summer of 2025 from Castellon.

The striker helped the team gain promotion to the second division. The forward began his career with Leganes at youth level in the Madrid suburbs, playing for a string of teams, including Unionistas de Salamanca, before signing for Castellon in 2023.