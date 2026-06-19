Spain's Lamine Yamal Rules Out Full 90 Minutes Amid Recovery

Lamine Yamal says it's too early for him to play a full game as Spain aim to bounce back from a goalless draw with Cape Verde in their World Cup Group H opener.

Spain star Lamine Yamal stated on Friday that it is still too soon for him to play a full 90 minutes as he continues his recovery from a hamstring injury, ahead of the European champions' World Cup game against Saudi Arabia.

Luis de la Fuente's side were held to a surprise goalless draw by debutants Cape Verde in their Group H opener and will be hoping to get up and running on Sunday when they face the Saudis. On Monday, Barcelona winger Yamal made his first appearance since suffering the injury in mid-April, coming on as a 71st-minute substitute against Cape Verde.

It's very early, it's unnecessary, the 18-year-old told Spanish public broadcaster RTVE about his readiness to play an entire game. Coach De la Fuente told Radio Cope on Thursday that Yamal would be able to play an hour this weekend in Atlanta. Yamal could not inspire his teammates in the closing stages against a dogged Cape Verde, but his Barcelona teammate Pau Cabarsi backed him to deliver at the tournament.

Whether he comes on or not, he'll help us as much as possible - but I think whoever plays in his place will do just as well. Spain were the pre-tournament title favourites but they have not got past the last 16 at a World Cup since lifting the trophy for the first time in 2010. Fans can watch every FIFA World Cup 2026™ match live on DStv Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Family and Access.

All matches are also available to stream on supported packages, ensuring flexible viewing options wherever you are. With DStv Stream, you can follow every match anytime, anywhere. Download the app and enjoy seamless live streaming on the go





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Spain Lamine Yamal Hamstring Injury World Cup 2026 Cape Verde Saudi Arabia Luis De La Fuente

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