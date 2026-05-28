Spain's Golden Generation Looks to Repeat History at the World Cup

Spain's coach Luis de la Fuente is optimistic about his team's chances of repeating the feat of their golden generation, who conquered Europe in 2008 and then the world two years later. The team is boosted by the presence of teenage phenomenon Lamine Yamal, who has the star quality to elevate Spain to an era-defining triumph. However, Yamal is recovering from a hamstring injury and may not be available for the opening group games. Spain arrive at the World Cup as favourites alongside France, ahead of England, Brazil and Argentina, according to bookmakers. The team's success in the tournament will depend on the performance of Yamal and other key players, including Mikel Oyarzabal, who scored the winning goal in the Euro 2024 final against England.

Boosted by teenage phenomenon Lamine Yamal , Luis de la Fuente's Spain are attempting to follow in the footsteps of the country's golden generation, who conquered Europe in 2008 and then the world two years later.

The 18-year-old Barcelona winger is recovering from a hamstring injury which could delay his appearance at the tournament, but he has the star quality to elevate Spain to an era-defining triumph by repeating the feat of Xavi Hernandez, Andres Iniesta and Co. in South Africa. That team, guided to Euro glory by Luis Aragones for their first major trophy in 44 years, and then to the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012 successes by Vicente del Bosque, was built on control and passing opponents into submission.

With Yamal and Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams on the flanks, Spain cut teams open in transition, with pace and skill as well as the technical qualities La Roja are renowned for. The coach, after replacing Luis Enrique following Spain's Qatar World Cup elimination by Morocco in the last 16, said he was not afraid to have a Plan B or be more direct when needed.

Just as 2008 proved to Spain that they truly were capable of going all the way and securing silverware, De la Fuente's Euro 2024 success in Germany could prove a similar stepping stone. We've recovered the spirit of 2010... the one that brought us all out into the streets, said the Spain coach then. The 2010 World Cup win is Spain's sole triumph in the competition, and they struggled badly in the subsequent three editions of the tournament.

Del Bosque's team were eliminated in the group stage in 2014 -- older, slower, and with classic tiki-taka past its peak. To say that the cycle has come to an end is crazy, said defender Sergio Ramos at the time -- but it had. In 2018 Spain sacked coach Julien Lopetegui on the eve of the tournament after he agreed to join Real Madrid, thus destabilising themselves.

Four years later, Luis Enrique's Spain lacked the cutting edge they needed, which Yamal now brings in spades. When I'm on form it's like being a superhero -- everything falls into place. I'm faster, stronger, full of adrenaline. Accepting the compliment Spain arrive at the World Cup as favourites alongside France, ahead of England, Brazil and Argentina, according to bookmakers.

I think everyone likes it when people speak well of you, especially given it's not us who are putting out that message... we'll accept the compliment, said De la Fuente in March. We have to be aware that there are other teams just as strong as we are. It could take youngster Yamal time to get up to speed if he is not able to play in the opening Group H games against Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia.

Reports in Spanish media suggest that he is likely to return for the third match, against two-time winners Uruguay, although De la Fuente said that everybody should be available by the second group game. He has struggled with a groin issue for much of the season, but rapid Osasuna winger Victor Munoz is there for back-up.

Arsenal midfielder Martin Zubimendi appeared to finish the season exhausted, while Manchester City's Rodri is not quite back at the dominant level he showed before his serious knee injury in 2024. Some might argue that Spain still lack a top quality centre forward - think Fernando Torres, David Villa, Raul - but the classy Mikel Oyarzabal would beg to differ after his Euro 2024 final goal against England won Spain the trophy





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Spain Luis De La Fuente Lamine Yamal Euro 2024 World Cup Xavi Hernandez Andres Iniesta Vicente Del Bosque Nico Williams Mikel Oyarzabal

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