Spain Pushes for AI and Social Media Safeguards Despite Tech Company Lobbying, While France, Australia and Greece Follow Suit

The Spanish government has outlined plans to boost the safety of AI and social media in its digital transformation, despite intense lobbying efforts from technology companies. It proposes banning teen social media use, holding executives personally responsible for hate speech they facilitate on their platforms, and adopting European-wide rules for safer AI development. This follows a move by the European Commission to target addictive and harmful design practices in social media and a ban on excessive social media time for minors proposed by France. Australia and Greece are also considering similar moves.

A Spanish push against tech monopolies and their AI and social media manipulations, freedom of social media use for teens, targeting of addictive and harmful AI, and personal responsibility for executives for hate speech received attention from Spain 's Digital Transformation Minister and the European Commission President Ursla von der Leyen, prompting comparisons with similar moves by Australia, France and Greece.

Spain also warned of the benefits of common European approaches for rule enforcement and the potential downsides of a law of the jungle. The push was driven by concerns over the severe impact on minors of cyberbullying, sexual harassment, and AI-generated sexual deep fakes. Spain has a reputation for being a strong advocate of trustworthy AI that prioritizes safety, privacy, democracy, and minors over speed and profit.

The minister called those opposing regulation naysayers and warned that they would regret defending the 'law of the jungle'





SABC News Online / 🏆 32. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Spain Digital Transformation Minister European Commission President Ursla Von Der Leyen AI Social Media Tech Industry Tech Companies Laissez-Faire Approach To Regulation Trustworthy AI Cybersafety Child Protection Mental Health Pandemic

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Australia's Gout to Branch Out in 4x400m Relay at Youth WorldsGout Gout, the 18-year-old Australian sprinter who broke his own national 200m record last month, will also join the 4x400m relay team for the under-20 world championships in Eugene, Oregon in August. He's aiming to emulate Usain Bolt by winning the 200m title.

Read more »

Tactile Technologies, Feitian partner to break into European marketPayment terminals are becoming a major category for the business as more businesses look for mobility and innovation in payment systems.

Read more »

African leaders push credit reforms at Nairobi summit with FranceMacron backs first-loss guarantee mechanism to reduce investment risk on continent

Read more »

Freight costs threaten Zimbabwe farmers' livelihoods - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports,Zimbabwe is a major supplier of sugar snap peas to European markets.

Read more »