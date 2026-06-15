Spain Held to Goalless Draw by Debutants Cape Verde in World Cup Opener

Defending champions Spain were unexpectedly held to a 0-0 draw by World Cup debutants Cape Verde in their opening match, sparking concerns about their ability to reclaim the title despite possessing a star-studded squad.

Spain's recent World Cup disappointments resurfaced in Atlanta as the defending champions were held to a 0-0 draw by tournament debutants Cape Verde in their opening match on Monday.

The decision to leave Lamine Yamal on the bench sparked immediate discussion, with the Barcelona forward being carefully managed after a hamstring injury kept him out for nearly two months. Even after his second-half substitution, Spain struggled to break down a resolute and organized Cape Verde defense, a familiar narrative echoing their previous knockout round eliminations in 2018 and 2022.

Despite coach Luis de la Fuente's declaration that Spain possesses the best squad in the tournament and their status as pre-competition favorites to lift the World Cup on July 19, the performance was flat and lacking in penetration. The absence of Nico Williams, who also endured an injury-disrupted season at Athletic Bilbao and did not enter the fray until the 87th minute, further highlighted Spain's dependency on their dynamic wide players.

Cape Verde, ranked 67th in the world and representing a nation of just over 500,000 people, made a historic debut on the global stage and delivered a performance that brought immense pride to their supporters. In a venue equipped with a state-of-the-art air-conditioned stadium, eliminating any excuses related to heat, the game's slow tempo was interrupted by a scheduled mid-half hydration break, which was met with boos from spectators frustrated by the interruption in cool conditions.

Spain dominated possession and created numerous opportunities, particularly before halftime. Marc Cucurella, fresh from his transfer from Chelsea to Real Madrid, provided a teasing cross that led to Ferran Torres turning a shot onto the crossbar. Cape Verde's goalkeeper, Vozinha, quickly recovered to tip Mikel Oyarzabal's looping header over the bar. Torres tested Vozinha again moments later, and Aymeric Laporte's header from a corner was also clawed away by the Cape Verde goalkeeper just before the break.

The halftime interval seemed to come at an opportune moment for the Blue Sharks, who comfortably held their shape in the second period. The second half remained largely unchanged until Yamal's introduction following the second hydration break. The much-anticipated appearance of the tournament's projected star instantly energized the crowd and provided a much-needed spark to Spain's previously pedestrian attack. His first touch set up a decent opportunity for fellow substitute Mikel Merino, but Vozinha was equal to the task.

Yamal then initiated the move that resulted in Oyarzabal's effort being deflected onto the crossbar, representing Spain's best chance of the half. In a tense finale, Cape Verde nearly authored one of the greatest upsets in World Cup history when Dani Borges headed a late delivery toward goal, forcing a crucial save from Unai Simon. The result serves as a stark reminder of the challenges ahead, even for a side of Spain's stature.

Their own path to the 2010 title began with a shock defeat to Switzerland, and now they must regroup swiftly for their next Group B fixture against Saudi Arabia, also in Atlanta this coming Sunday. The draw underscores the importance of Yamal and Williams to Spain's aspirations and raises pressing questions about converting dominance into goals at the highest level.

For viewers, comprehensive live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ remains available through DStv's Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Family, and Access packages, with all matches also streamable on supported platforms via DStv Stream, enabling flexible access from virtually any location





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