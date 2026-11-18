A Spanish high court judge has initiated criminal proceedings against singer Julio Iglesias following complaints from two former employees alleging sexual offenses and assault at his Caribbean residences in 2021. The investigating judge ordered the complainants to testify in person on February 3 while rejecting charges related to human trafficking.

A Spanish high court judge has officially opened a criminal investigation into the life and conduct of global music icon Julio Iglesias. This significant legal development follows a formal complaint filed by two former employees who alleged severe sexual offenses, assault, and degrading treatment.

The allegations specifically concern the singer's conduct at his private residences located in the Caribbean region. These accusations gained renewed attention following a joint investigative report produced by US broadcaster Univision and the Spanish media outlet elDiario.es. The complaint was formally submitted to the judicial authorities by the rights group Women's Link Worldwide. This organization represented the two women who brought these serious claims forward to the court.

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Complainants Describe Work Period with Iglesias

The women stated that they worked in Iglesias's homes for a period of ten months during the year 2021. They described a series of abusive incidents that occurred during their employment period in the Caribbean. Reuters attempted to contact representatives for Julio Iglesias to request an official comment regarding these new developments. Requests for comment were not immediately answered by his legal or public relations team as of the latest reporting.

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Iglesias has previously addressed these accusations in public forums and on social media platforms. He has consistently described the accusations as completely false and denied any wrongdoing. The singer has maintained his innocence through various public statements over the past several months. He is eighty-three years old and remains one of the most successful Latin artists in history.

His career has seen the sale of more than three hundred million records across fourteen different languages. Investigating judge Antonio Piña reviewed the initial evidence presented by the complainants and their legal team. Piña determined that the complaint contained sufficient preliminary evidence to justify the opening of criminal proceedings. This ruling was documented in court records that were reviewed by Reuters on Wednesday.

Judge Limits Scope of Criminal Investigation

The judge emphasized that this procedural decision has no bearing on the ultimate credibility of the allegations. The scope of the investigation will be limited to specific charges mentioned in the original complaint. It will cover potential crimes against sexual freedom as well as assault and degrading treatment. These charges relate to conduct alleged to have taken place after October 5, 2021.

However, Judge Piña rejected portions of the complaint relating to human trafficking and labor-rights crimes. Prosecutors had earlier argued that Spanish courts lacked jurisdiction over the matter. They claimed this was because the alleged offenses occurred abroad and the complainants did not reside in Spain. Despite these arguments, the women filed a direct complaint with the high court.

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Court Orders Complainants To Testify

The high court subsequently agreed to take jurisdiction and investigate the allegations thoroughly. The judge has ordered the two complainants to testify in person to provide further details. This testimony is scheduled to take place on February 3 at the court facility. The investigation marks a serious step in the legal process regarding these high-profile accusations.