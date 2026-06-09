Spain Beat Peru 3-1 in Final World Cup Warm-Up Match

Spain showcased their World Cup credentials with a dominant 3-1 friendly win over Peru, featuring early goals from Mikel Oyarzabal and Pedri and a Pedro Gallese own goal. This victory marks Spain's tenth consecutive unbeaten match as they finalize preparations for the tournament, with Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams expected to be fit for the opener against Cape Verde.

Spain provided a compelling demonstration of their credentials as one of the top contenders for the upcoming World Cup with an impressive 3-1 victory over Peru in a friendly match held in Puebla, Mexico.

This match served as their final warm-up before the tournament begins. Despite being without the injured Barcelona teenager Lamine Yamal, the European champions showcased their depth and attacking prowess against a Peru side that failed to qualify for the World Cup, marking their tenth consecutive match without a defeat. The game started brightly for Luis de la Fuente's squad as they secured an early lead within the first two minutes.

Real Sociedad forward Mikel Oyarzabal unleashed a powerful strike from outside the penalty area that flew into the top corner, leaving Peru's goalkeeper with no chance. The early goal set the tone for Spain's dominance in possession and creating opportunities. Barcelona's Pedri doubled the advantage in the 32nd minute, displaying excellent movement and finishing to punish any defensive lapses from the Peruvian backline.

The match appeared beyond reach after the break when Peru's goalkeeper Pedro Gallese inadvertently scored an own goal. He flapped at a cross into the area, inadvertently directing the ball into his own net eight minutes after halftime, making it 3-0. Peru managed to secure a consolation goal later in the game, but it did little to dampen the positive signals from the Spanish camp.

Yamal and Nico Williams, both key wingers, are expected to recover in time for Spain's opening World Cup group stage match against Cape Verde on June 15. Their potential availability adds further attacking options for a team already brimming with talent. This win reinforces Spain's status as a formidable force, blending youthful energy with experienced midfield control. La Roja's preparation has been methodical, and this performance suggests they are peaking at the right moment.

The match highlights Spain's tactical flexibility and the ability to break down defensive setups even when rotating players. The combination of creative midfielders like Pedri and Gavi, along with dynamic forwards, makes them a constant threat. While the absence of Yamal was notable, the team's overall performance showed no major weaknesses. The defense remained organized, and the midfield dictated tempo throughout.

For Peru, the match exposed some defensive frailties, but they will take heart from their late goal. Their focus now shifts to rebuilding ahead of future qualifiers. Both teams used the match to fine-tune strategies and assess player fitness. For Spain, the emphasis remains on maintaining momentum heading into the World Cup.

The win in Puebla adds confidence and provides a benchmark for the challenges ahead. Fans and analysts alike will be watching closely as the tournament approaches, with Spain being touted as a primary candidate to lift the trophy. Their blend of technical skill and recent success makes them a team to beat. The upcoming group stage match against Cape Verde will be the first real test, and the selection decisions of coach Luis de la Fuente will be under scrutiny.

The friendly against Peru was the last chance to experiment before competitive action begins. Overall, Spain's performance was a statement of intent, demonstrating that they have the quality and cohesion to go deep into the World Cup. The victory was not just about the scoreline but the manner in which they controlled the game, showing composure and tactical intelligence. With key players returning from injury, the squad depth will be crucial in navigating a long tournament.

The team's chemistry and understanding on the pitch appear to be at a high level, boding well for their prospects





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Spain World Cup Friendly Peru Mikel Oyarzabal Pedri Lamine Yamal Nico Williams Luis De La Fuente Cape Verde

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