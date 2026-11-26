Rafael Jodar secured Spain's Davis Cup quarter-final win over Austria, setting up a semi-final clash with Great Britain who defeated Germany to reach their first final four since 2016.

Rafael Jodar produced a resilient performance to lead Spain into the Davis Cup semi-finals with a decisive victory over Austria. The Spanish tennis player fought back from a set down to seal a 2-6, 6-0, 6-1 win against Jurij Rodionov. This result secured a 2-1 tie victory for Spain and set up a Thursday semi-final match against Great Britain.

Jodar Clinches Victory After Early Set Defeat

Jodar began the singles rubber in a difficult position, losing the opening set to Rodionov with a score of 2-6. However, he adjusted his tactics effectively in the subsequent sets to dominate the Austrian opponent. The Spaniard closed out the match by winning the next two sets 6-0 and 6-1 respectively, losing only one game in those two sets combined. His performance was critical in ensuring Spain maintained their lead in the quarter-final tie. Daniel Merida had earlier secured a 6-4, 6-4 win against Joel Schwaerzler, giving Spain an insurmountable 2-0 lead in the best-of-five tie.

Also read Czechia Defeats Canada to Reach Davis Cup Semi-Finals in Bologna

Carlos Alcaraz Rests As Britain Conquers Germany

Carlos Alcaraz enjoyed a rest period as the doubles match was not required for the Spain-Austria tie. The world number one is expected to play in the upcoming Saturday showdown against Great Britain. Meanwhile, Great Britain secured their own semi-final spot earlier in the day with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Germany in Bologna. Alexander Zverev won the final singles match for Germany against Arthur Fery 6-3, 6-2, but this came too late to save the tie. Cameron Norrie had previously leveled the match for Britain by defeating Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 in the opening rubber.

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Patten And Skupski Win Dramatic Doubles For Britain

The tie against Germany was decided by a tense doubles encounter featuring Britain's Henry Patten and Neal Skupski against Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz. Patten and Skupski started strongly, taking the first set 6-2 comfortably. The second set proved much more competitive, eventually going to a tie-break. Skupski served for the match at 6-5, but a nervous volley went wide, handing the German pair a crucial lifeline. However, Skupski delivered a clean serve on the subsequent match point, and a brisk cross-court backhand from Patten sealed the 6-2, 7-6 victory.

Historic Semi Final Spot And Upcoming Schedule

This victory marks the first time Great Britain has reached the Davis Cup semi-finals in seven years. Henry Patten highlighted the importance of their specialist skills, noting how his partner's returning ability simplified match point opportunities. Neal Skupski indicated that the team plans to rest and practice before preparing for their Saturday semi-final. Italy, the three-time reigning champions, will face the Czech Republic in the other semi-final on Friday. The winners of these matches will advance to contest the Davis Cup title in the upcoming final.