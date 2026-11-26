Spain advances to the Davis Cup semi-finals after Rafael Jodar and Daniel Merida defeated Austria. Great Britain also secured their spot by beating Germany, setting up a Thursday final.

Spain has successfully advanced to the Davis Cup semi-finals after defeating Austria in their quarter-final tie. The victory sets up a highly anticipated match against Great Britain scheduled for Thursday. This result marks a significant milestone for the Spanish team as they prepare for the next stage of the prestigious tennis competition.

Rafael Jodar Defeats Jurij Rodionov In Quarter-Finals

Rafael Jodar fought from behind to secure a crucial victory against Austria. Spain held a 1-0 lead in the tie when Jodar took to the court against Austrian player Jurij Rodionov. Although Jodar lost the first set, he rebounded to close out the match decisively. He won the subsequent two sets with a score of 6-0 and 6-1, losing only one game in those sets for an overall triumph of 2-6, 6-0, 6-1.

Also read Italy Advances to Davis Cup Semifinals After Defeating South Korea

Earlier in the day, Daniel Merida contributed to Spain's lead by defeating Joel Schwaerzler with a score of 6-4, 6-4. These two singles victories meant that the decisive doubles match was not required. As a result, Spanish star Carlos Alcaraz was able to rest and recover before potential future matches. Merida acknowledged his performance, stating that he did not play at his best level but secured the necessary win.

Great Britain Defeats Germany In Tie-Breaking Doubles

Great Britain also booked their place in the semi-finals with a 2-1 victory over Germany, captained by Alexander Zverev. The match took place in Bologna and was closely contested. Zverev won his singles match against Arthur Fery, the player he previously defeated in the Wimbledon semi-finals, with a score of 6-3, 6-2. This win brought Germany level with Great Britain at 1-1 in the tie.

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The decisive moment came in the doubles match, which featured Britain's Henry Patten and Neal Skupski against Germany's Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz. Patten, ranked world number one in doubles, and Skupski, ranked third, started strongly by winning the first set 6-2. The second set was much tighter, going to a tie-break where Skupski served for the match at 6-5 but lost the point after a nervous volley.

Skupski And Patten Seal Historic Semi-Final Berth

Despite the setback, the British pair recovered to win the second set 7-6 (8/7) with a brisk cross-court backhand. This victory sent Great Britain into the semi-finals for the first time in seven years. Neal Skupski commented on the victory, noting that it made things easier for the team. He stated they would regroup and relax before practicing for their Saturday opponent.

Great Britain secured this crucial point to level the tie, creating a high-pressure scenario. The doubles victory was particularly nerve-wracking, but the Britons managed to hold their composure. This success ensures that they will face either Spain or the winner of the Italy versus Czech Republic match in the next round.

Upcoming Semi-Finals And Carlos Alcaraz Rest

Carlos Alcaraz is likely to play in Saturday's showdown with the British team. His rest period during the Austria tie gives him a physical advantage. He is expected to be fresh and ready for the high-intensity semi-final match. This rest strategy could be pivotal in determining the outcome of the tie.

Three-time reigning champions Italy will take on the Czech Republic in the first semi-final on Friday. The second semi-final between Spain and Great Britain is scheduled for Thursday. These matches promise to be exciting contests as the teams vie for the Davis Cup title. The results of these ties will determine which nations advance to the final stages of the tournament.

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The Davis Cup continues to showcase top-tier tennis talent from around the world. The quarter-final results have set the stage for thrilling semi-final encounters. Fans can expect high-quality matches as Spain, Great Britain, Italy, and the Czech Republic compete. The tournament has delivered dramatic moments and outstanding performances from players like Rafael Jodar and Neal Skupski.

Germany's exit was a significant loss, especially after Alexander Zverev's strong singles performance. The doubles team of Krawietz and Puetz narrowly missed out on extending their run. Their loss highlights the importance of doubles in the Davis Cup format. The British pair's resilience in the tie-break will be remembered as a key moment in their campaign.

Spain's victory over Austria demonstrates the depth of their tennis talent. With Jodar and Merida winning their singles matches, the team avoided the need for a doubles match. This efficiency allows them to conserve energy for the semi-final against Great Britain. The Spanish team looks strong and well-prepared for the upcoming challenge.

The upcoming semi-finals will feature intense competition and high stakes. Spain and Great Britain are both formidable opponents with experienced players. The match on Thursday will be a critical test for both teams. The outcome will determine which nation advances to the final of the Davis Cup. The tournament has reached its climax, with all eyes on these historic ties.