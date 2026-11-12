Spain Approves Tenant Protection Decrees Amid General Strike

Spain's government approved key tenant protection decrees after a massive general strike. The measures target vulture funds and protect vulnerable renters from eviction until 2030, defying opposition calls to repeal the laws.

Spain has moved forward with controversial housing reforms approved by its Standing Council, a decision reached in the shadow of a nationwide general strike. The socialist government under Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez secured the passage of decrees designed to protect tenants from eviction and curb the activities of speculative real estate investors. This legislative action follows intense public pressure and mass demonstrations that swept through Spanish cities in response to unaffordable housing and wage stagnation.

Housing Crisis Triggers Legislative Action

The drive for these specific protections was ignited by the tragic case of Maricarmen Abascal, an 87-year-old pensioner in Madrid who died after being evicted from her lifelong home. Her death, resulting from a drastic rent hike by the owning real estate company, sparked national outrage and led to weeks of protest camps in major urban centers like Puerta del Sol. In an attempt to placate this widespread anger, the Sanchez administration rushed to present two initial decrees that included greater tenant protections and the automatic renewal of rental contracts. However, the parliament initially rejected the automatic renewal of tenant contracts, which was a key demand of the housing activists involved in the movement.

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Union-Led General Strike Demands Reform

Following the parliamentary rejection, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called a general election that had been previously scheduled for 2027. The political instability coincided with a massive mobilization by workers and citizens. On Wednesday, hundreds of thousands of Spaniards hit the streets in a general strike organized by the main unions. The demonstrators demanded affordable housing, decent wages, and better public services, reflecting deep-seated economic frustrations across the country. Thousands of demonstrators marched through central Barcelona during this general strike on 11 November 2026, highlighting the geographic spread of the discontent. The picture of this unrest was captured by Charlie Pérez for NurPhoto via AF.

Standing Council Approves Key Protections

Despite the initial setback in the full chamber, the government succeeded by introducing two new decrees that were almost identical to the rejected ones. These measures were examined on Thursday by the parliament's Standing Council, a smaller body made up of 69 members including MPs and the speaker. This council reflects the size of the political groups in the 350-seat chamber but operates under different voting dynamics. The stance of pro-business Catalan separatists from the Junts party, whose seven MPs voted down the original decrees, was no longer decisive as the party only has one representative in this specific council. This structural advantage allowed the socialist minority government to pass the laws that had previously been thwarted.

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New Rules Target Vulture Funds Until 2030

The approved measures include significant restrictions on the acquisition of homes by so-called vulture funds, which are a much-maligned target of the protests for buying properties at low prices in pursuit of higher returns. A core component of the new legislation is the restriction on the eviction of vulnerable tenants without alternative accommodation until the end of 2030. This long-term guarantee aims to provide stability for renters who are at risk of displacement due to financial hardship or market volatility. The legislation directly addresses the concerns raised by activists following the eviction of Maricarmen Abascal, seeking to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

Opposition Vows to Repeal Measures

The right-wing opposition, which currently leads most polls ahead of the November 29 vote, has strongly criticized the government's approach. They have vowed to repeal the measures if they win power, arguing that the regulations will negatively affect the housing market. Instead of price controls or tenant protections, the opposition proposes a building spree as the solution to the housing crisis. This ideological divide highlights the complex challenge Spain faces in balancing social welfare with market dynamics. The political tension remains high as the country navigates both an economic crisis and a forthcoming electoral contest.