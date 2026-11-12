Spain 2026 Housing Strike Clashes Madrid Barcelona November

Massive 24-hour strike sparks clashes in Madrid and Barcelona ahead of November 29 election. Police arrest demonstrators while unions claim success against soaring housing costs.

Police forces in Madrid and Barcelona deployed tear gas and rubber bullets during significant clashes on Thursday, November 12, 2026. These confrontations occurred as hundreds of thousands of demonstrators participated in a nationwide 24-hour strike organized to protest soaring housing costs and declining purchasing power. The unrest marks a critical moment in the lead-up to Spain's snap general election, scheduled for November 29.

Strike Numbers and Police Response

Authorities estimated that approximately 120,000 protesters marched through the capital city of Madrid, while more than 50,000 individuals rallied in Barcelona. The demonstrations were the first nationwide 24-hour strike since 2012, reflecting deep-seated public discontent regarding economic stability. In Barcelona, sporadic violence erupted as groups of hooded and masked individuals hurled projectiles at law enforcement officers.

Also read Workers across Spain stage first general strike in 14 years in anger over housing

Video footage circulated widely showed large rubbish skips, bicycles, and potted plants engulfed in flames along major roads. Heavy contingents of police vans raced through the streets to contain the disorder. Madrid police utilized tear gas to disperse small groups of agitators and successfully arrested 18 individuals in Barcelona. The scale of these mobilizations serves as a key indicator of voter sentiment before the upcoming vote.

Protesters Demand Housing Regulation

Braving heavy rainfall, demonstrators in Madrid carried placards shaped like houses while chanting slogans emphasizing their lack of adequate shelter. Paula Diaz, a 25-year-old theatre technician living with her parents, told AFP that wages are insufficient to cover rent or property purchases. She expressed hope that a new government would specifically benefit the working class and address these systemic inequities.

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In Barcelona, protesters marched along the luxury Passeig de Gracia commercial thoroughfare, where authorities counted an estimated 55,000 participants. Maria Pinana, a 34-year-old microbiologist living in a flat with structural damage, argued that standard market laws of supply and demand should not dictate housing costs. She and other activists are calling for strict government regulation of rental prices to ensure affordability for residents.

The wave of anger was initially sparked by the high-profile eviction of an 87-year-old pensioner from Madrid in September. This incident galvanized various tenant rights groups and labor unions to coordinate a broader campaign against what they describe as a speculative housing market. Tens of thousands of additional people attended rallies in other cities across the country, sustaining momentum for the cause.

Union Leaders and Business Conflicting Views

Pepe Alvarez, the leader of the main UGT union, described the participation as massive and hailed the strike as a huge success. He noted that some regions experienced a total stoppage of economic activity. However, Alvarez also acknowledged that participation was uneven, with strong mobilization in the car manufacturing, petrochemical, and meat sectors, particularly in coastal areas.

Conversely, the CEOE business organization labeled the strike a failure, stating that activity proceeded normally in most sectors. They reported that electricity demand fell by only five percent, which is significantly lower than in previous industrial actions. Business leaders and right-wing opposition figures view the walkout as a political gambit related to the election rather than a genuine labor dispute.

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Sanchez Government and Election Context

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called for the November 29 election after his minority government failed to secure parliamentary approval for proposed housing measures. These measures were initially introduced in response to earlier demonstrations but were rejected by business groups and the political right. Sanchez has been in power since 2018, and the opposition is expected to defeat his socialist party in this early vote.

Valeria Racu, a spokeswoman for the Madrid Tenants' Union, vowed to end the current housing business model in the country. She declared that a new cycle of trade unionism and social conflict is beginning. Meanwhile, 27-year-old political figure Iglesias stated that Sanchez could have done much more to address the crisis and urged the next government to listen to all stakeholders to resolve the ongoing disputes.