SpaceX to Make History with Record-Breaking Listing

SpaceX is set to make history with the biggest listing in the US and the world when it debuts on the Nasdaq on June 12. The company is targeting a valuation of close to $2 trillion, which would make its owner, Elon Musk, the world's first trillionaire.

SpaceX is set to make history with the biggest listing in the US and the world when it debuts on the Nasdaq on June 12.

The company is targeting a valuation of close to $2 trillion, which would make its owner, Elon Musk, the world's first trillionaire. According to Forbes, if SpaceX lists at $135 per share, Musk's net worth would reach an estimated $1 trillion, surpassing his current worth of $801 billion.

However, analysts are warning that the company's valuation may be overinflated, citing its money-losing and cash-burning nature. The Motley Fool notes that stocks with large market values typically lag the broader market over time, and history suggests that the stock could lose about three-quarters of its value once it reaches its peak valuation. Despite these concerns, SpaceX's AI unit is expected to drive revenue over the next few quarters, particularly with the Colossus supercomputers deal with Anthropic.

This deal could lead to a sizable acceleration in revenue growth in the second half of 2026, according to The Motley Fool. Additionally, SpaceX's acquisition of xAI has enabled it to expand its AI capabilities, and the company is also expanding its space revenue through launch and mission services provided with Falcon rockets and Starship systems.

SpaceX has safely flown 78 crewmembers from 20 countries to and from space across 20 missions aboard the Dragon spacecraft, including seven commercial and private astronaut missions that have expanded access to space in low-Earth orbit. With two upcoming commercial human spaceflight missions, SpaceX aims to further expand access to space with Starship, which will enable missions to the Moon and Mars.





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