SpaceX IPO Sets Record-Breaking $135 Share Price in Unprecedented Offering

SpaceX has announced a $135 per share price for its IPO, aiming to raise $75 billion and achieve a $1.75 trillion valuation. Elon Musk's unconventional approach includes a large retail allocation and early index inclusion, breaking Wall Street norms despite investor concerns about high multiples.

SpaceX has set a price of $135 per share for its initial public offering ( IPO ), a move that breaks with Wall Street 's traditional price discovery process and highlights Elon Musk 's determination to raise record capital on his own terms.

The decision to publicly disclose the price a week before the offering is virtually unprecedented for a major U.S. IPO and underscores Musk's unique status as a visionary entrepreneur with a golden touch, even as the company pursues a valuation at lofty multiples. The amended filing confirms a prior Reuters report, and the company aims to raise $75 billion, which would make it the largest IPO in history and value SpaceX at $1.75 trillion, instantly placing it among the top ten most valuable U.S.-listed companies.

The investor roadshow begins on Thursday, with pricing expected on June 11 and trading to start on Nasdaq the following day. Musk has rewritten the IPO playbook for SpaceX in several ways. He plans to allocate a significantly larger slice of shares to retail investors than is typical, pushing for early inclusion in major stock indices, and structuring governance to maintain strong founder control.

An investor planning to buy into the IPO noted that nothing about this offering is normal, but given it is the largest ever, that may be expected. Wall Street has rushed to secure a piece of the deal, driven by Musk's reputation and the prospect of generating millions in fees, despite concerns about the sky-high valuation.

One prospective investor described a sense that major firms are "posturing" by emphasizing their early commitments, a dynamic that reflects and reinforces Musk's leverage over investors. Valuing SpaceX is challenging because there are few public comparables; the company operates across aerospace, telecom, and defense. In 2025, SpaceX posted a net loss of $4.94 billion even as revenue grew 33% to $18.67 billion, implying a revenue multiple of over 90x.

Tim Hatt of GSMA Intelligence acknowledged the multiple is high by any standard but emphasized that SpaceX is not a traditional company and lacks true public peers. During the roadshow, companies and bankers typically gauge investor interest to set a price range, relying on relationships and market insight. After pre-roadshow meetings, SpaceX indicated a target valuation of about $1.75 trillion, though some investors pushed for $1.5 trillion or less.

One institutional investor was told that allotments were a "David Solomon level decision," referring to Goldman Sachs' CEO, and was advised to buy after the IPO. Other standout features include major international banks like Mizuho, Deutsche Bank, UBS, and Barclays being urged to focus on lining up wealthy individual buyers in their home markets-a shift from the usual emphasis on large asset managers and hedge funds.

SpaceX is considering allocating as much as 30% of the offering to retail investors, an unusually large tranche designed to tap into Musk's mystique and broaden ownership. Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth, said the appeal lies in the cachet of Elon Musk, though he personally views the IPO as a "sideshow" and is not buying shares





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