Soweto's Organic Farm Transforms Abandoned School Field into a Certified Operation

Nthabiseng and Gregory Mkhize have spent six years turning an abandoned Soweto school field into a certified organic farm, using organic inputs such as compost, worm tea, and rabbit manure to maintain soil health. The farm currently employs about six people and relies entirely on organic inputs. They have dual organic certification from the Participatory Guarantee System and the South African Organic Sector Organisation. The farm uses a growing tunnel that keeps crops warm year-round, with dualponic growing boxes that use a DRZ system that allows plants to draw nutrients simultaneously from soil and water. They also have a circular system that finds innovative ways to create everything they need, such as using rabbit droppings as organic fertilizer and processing urine into a high-nitrogen liquid fertilizer. The farm currently has about six employees and often has volunteers. They also provide a job and a chance to learn invaluable skills. The most important thing the farm does, however, may be the smallest thing it produces - seedlings grown using the snail method, which are sold at R20 to R30 each. The farm also provides a platform for children from Faranani to learn and grow their own food.

Nthabiseng and Gregory Mkhize have spent six years transforming an abandoned Soweto school field into a certified organic farm, and they are just getting started.

They started as marketing agents for a vitamin company but found themselves back in Soweto after supply chains collapsed. They saw the need for their community and decided to start farming, using organic inputs such as compost, worm tea, and rabbit manure to maintain soil health. The farm currently employs about six people and relies entirely on organic inputs. They have dual organic certification from the Participatory Guarantee System and the South African Organic Sector Organisation.

The farm uses a growing tunnel that keeps crops warm year-round, with dualponic growing boxes that use a DRZ system that allows plants to draw nutrients simultaneously from soil and water. They also have a circular system that finds innovative ways to create everything they need, such as using rabbit droppings as organic fertilizer and processing urine into a high-nitrogen liquid fertilizer. The farm currently has about six employees and often has volunteers.

They also provide a job and a chance to learn invaluable skills. The most important thing the farm does, however, may be the smallest thing it produces - seedlings grown using the snail method, which are sold at R20 to R30 each. The farm also provides a platform for children from Faranani to learn and grow their own food





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Organic Farming Soil Restoration Circular System Dualponic Growing Boxes Snail Method Job Creation Community Empowerment Education And Learning

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