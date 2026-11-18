Rescue teams are searching a 4km stretch of stream in Dobsonville, Soweto, for 11-year-old Anqobile Jiyela, who was swept away by floodwaters that also killed a homeless man.

Johannesburg emergency services search and rescue teams continued their search on Wednesday for 11-year-old Anqobile Jiyela, who was swept away by floods into a river stream in Dobsonville, Soweto, on Tuesday.

Emergency services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said teams had mapped out a 4km search area from the point where the girl was believed to have entered the water. The search began at 8am but was called off at 3.30pm because of adverse weather conditions and is expected to continue on Thursday morning. The girl's disappearance followed Tuesday's severe thunderstorms and hailstorm, which left a man dead and a child missing after they were swept away by raging floodwaters.

Also read Search continues for 11-year-old Anqobile Jiyela swept away by Soweto floodwaters

The City of Johannesburg's emergency management services' aquatic rescue unit, together with the police's K9 unit, recovered the man's body on Tuesday evening. He was believed to be in his 40s and, according to emergency services, had reportedly been trying to cross a stream when he was swept away. Anqobile is believed to have been swept into the stream after being dropped off near her home by scholar transport.

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Witness Recalls Girl Disappearing

The search area is less than 500m from where the man was swept away. A neighbour recalled stepping outside to welcome her own child home from school when she saw Jiyela get off the transport vehicle. She said: I saw her get off the vehicle and attempt to jump over the water in the street. I think she slipped, and that is how she was washed away towards the stream.

The neighbour added: I called out to a neighbour for help. He also got swept away but later managed to hold on to a metal pole. She said the incident had left her traumatised, particularly because she could not do anything to save the young girl. Earlier reports described the missing child as a nine-year-old boy.

Sowetan reported that her father had clarified that she is an 11-year-old girl, correcting the initial account given by emergency services. In Snake Park, Dobsonville, cattle herder Tumelo Mokae said he narrowly escaped being swept away and that clinging to a tree saved his life. Mokae told Sowetan that while he clung to the tree, he saw the swollen stream carrying away a homeless man who lived nearby.

Herder Describes Swollen Stream

Mokae, who was herding cattle in the bush near the stream, said he had noticed the approaching storm and had warned the man against trying to cross the stream. He said: But before I knew it, the rain was here, and I was swept away. As Mokae desperately clung to the tree, he saw the man being swept downstream. He said: All I could see was the man's hand and foot as the heavy river currents swept him away.

Meanwhile, family members and community groups gathered along the stream in prayer on Wednesday. African spiritualists also gathered at the stream to conduct rituals to appease the ancestors, while others prayed for Anqobile's safe return. Residents of Dobsonville and Zola in Soweto are counting the human and material cost of Tuesday's heavy rains and hailstorm. Families living in areas hit by the storm have been struggling to salvage their waterlogged and damaged belongings.

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Residents Blame Poor Drainage

The devastation caused by the weather extended beyond the search operation, with residents in Zola, about 2km away, left dealing with flooded homes and damaged belongings. Families spent Wednesday cleaning their homes, removing water and hailstorm debris while hanging wet mattresses, clothes and furniture out to dry. Zola resident Mduduzi Makhubo blamed the flooding on the poorly maintained drainage system, saying residents had repeatedly raised concerns about the problem without receiving meaningful intervention.

He said: The drainage system that exists is not well maintained. Often, when there are heavy rains, low-lying areas, including ours, are affected. We have been reporting these issues for years. Since yesterday, we have not even seen the councillor or city officials come to assess the damage.

Another resident, Velaphi Mbatha, said Tuesday's downpour was the second time this year that heavy rains had damaged their homes and belongings. He said residents were growing increasingly frustrated by what they viewed as a lack of intervention from the authorities. He said: No one seems to care, but maybe they will care when they find dead bodies or our homes collapsing. The girl's disappearance followed flooding in several parts of Johannesburg, with emergency teams remaining on alert.

Residents in low-lying areas, particularly informal settlements, have been urged to avoid crossing flooded roads, rivers and streams. Motorists have also been warned to drive carefully on roads affected by flooding.