Emergency teams are searching a Dobsonville stream for 11-year-old Anqobile Jiyela, who was swept away by floodwaters on Tuesday. Her family hopes to recover her body to find closure, while the body of a man was also recovered in Soweto.

Emergency services are continuing the search for 11-year-old Anqobile Jiyela, who was swept away by floodwaters in Dobsonville, Soweto, during severe thunderstorms on Tuesday afternoon.

The search resumed at 8am on Wednesday. Teams from the City of Johannesburg Aquatic Rescue Unit and the SAPS K9 Unit are working together along a nearby stream, using the spot where the girl was reportedly swept away as their point of entry. Johannesburg Emergency Management Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said the team decided to resume at 8am to allow anything being carried downstream to surface, while ensuring adequate visibility and safer conditions for rescuers.

Also read Search resumes for nine-year-old boy swept away in Soweto floods

Slim Chances For Recovery Of Missing Girl

Mulaudzi said the chances of recovering the girl alive were very slim, but the teams remained hopeful. He said officials have a responsibility to assist the family in finding closure. Anqobile had just been dropped off by scholar transport when she reportedly slipped and fell into the water as heavy rains battered parts of Johannesburg on Tuesday afternoon. Mulaudzi corrected initial reports suggesting that several children had been swept away.

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He said the information from the girl's father confirms that only the 11-year-old was swept away during the severe thunderstorms. The girl's uncle, Tshepo Mokoena, said the family is hoping to find her, even if it means recovering her remains, so they can have closure. He said he received a call from the girl's father informing him of the disaster. Mokoena said the family would be relieved even to recover bones so they can know where she is.

He said the father is not in the right state to talk because he is heartbroken and cannot even speak. Mokoena said the family hopes the rescue teams will find the body so they can bury their niece. Relatives and residents watched at the scene as emergency workers combed the area.

Body Recovered In Soweto During Storm

Meanwhile, the body of a man was recovered in Soweto. The victim is believed to have been swept away during the same severe thunderstorms that hit Dobsonville on Tuesday afternoon. Emergency services have pledged to continue the search and support the family as they await news of the missing girl.