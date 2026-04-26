Soweto Derby Marred by Pre-Match Violence, Chiefs Coach Condemns Incident

Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef strongly criticized the pre-match scuffles that delayed the Soweto derby, stating they sent a negative message about South African football. The match ended in a 1-1 draw, but the focus remained on the unacceptable scenes before kickoff.

The highly anticipated Soweto derby between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates was marred by pre-match chaos, sparking strong condemnation from Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef .

The match, which ultimately ended in a 1-1 draw, was delayed twice due to escalating tensions during the warm-up period. Disturbances erupted on the pitch, leading to physical confrontations between individuals, forcing players to temporarily leave the field. While order was eventually restored, the incident cast a dark shadow over what is considered one of the most significant fixtures in African football.

Ben Youssef, expressing his dismay, emphasized the negative image the pre-game events projected internationally, particularly given the widespread viewership and interest in the derby. He highlighted the numerous inquiries he received from people eager to watch the game, only to witness unacceptable scenes unfolding before the kickoff. The Tunisian coach stressed that success in the league should be achieved through sporting merit, not through such disruptive and unsafe behavior.

He specifically pointed out the intrusion of external individuals onto the field during the warm-up, engaging in confrontations with players, which he deemed a shameful and unacceptable situation. Beyond the unacceptable pre-match incidents, Ben Youssef commended his team's tactical discipline and focused performance once the game commenced. He noted that Chiefs executed their game plan effectively, particularly in neutralizing the attacking threats posed by Orlando Pirates.

Despite the draw, he believed his side deserved more from the match, acknowledging their effort and strategic approach. The coach reiterated his belief that winning the league requires a commitment to fair play and sporting excellence, rather than relying on external factors or unsportsmanlike conduct. He underscored the importance of safety and security at matches, emphasizing that the pre-game disturbances compromised the well-being of players and the integrity of the event.

Ben Youssef’s comments serve as a strong call for improved security measures and a renewed focus on promoting a positive image of South African football. The incident raises questions about the responsibility of clubs, security personnel, and fans in maintaining order and ensuring a safe environment for all involved. The focus should be on creating an atmosphere where the beautiful game can be enjoyed without fear or disruption.

The broader context of South African football is also brought into focus by this incident. The Soweto derby is more than just a game; it’s a cultural event with deep historical and social significance. It represents a clash of communities and a showcase of talent.

However, the pre-match violence threatens to overshadow the positive aspects of the derby and damage the reputation of the league. The incident serves as a reminder of the ongoing challenges related to crowd control, security, and the prevention of hooliganism in South African football. It is crucial that authorities take decisive action to address these issues and ensure that future matches are conducted in a safe and respectful manner.

Furthermore, the incident highlights the need for greater collaboration between clubs, security forces, and fan organizations to promote a culture of sportsmanship and responsible behavior. The legacy of the Soweto derby should be one of passion, excitement, and fair play, not violence and disruption. The South African football community must work together to ensure that this legacy is preserved for future generations.

In other news, Itumeleng Khune honored Senzo Meyiwa, the Daily Lotto jackpot is R300 000, a debate about school affordability is ongoing, weather forecasts are available for all provinces, and Springbok players are making moves both within and outside of South Africa





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