Sowetan Readers Can Win R3,349 Hisense Ice Maker Ahead of El Nino Heatwave

Sowetan is offering a R3,349 Hisense 15kg Ice Maker to one loyal reader. Enter the exclusive WhatsApp competition to beat the summer heat and secure this appliance before November 13.

Sowetan is rewarding its dedicated community with a high-performance 15kg Hisense Ice Maker valued at R3,349. This exclusive giveaway aims to help South African households cope with the intense temperatures brought on by the ongoing El Nino heatwave this summer. One lucky recipient will receive this appliance to keep drinks chilled during weekend gatherings or relaxing evenings at home.

Key Features of the Hisense Ice Maker

The prize is a sleek black stainless-steel ice maker featuring an LED touch display for easy operation. It produces bullet-shaped ice cubes on demand and includes sensors that alert users when the ice bucket is full or water levels are low. The unit also boasts a simple self-cleaning function to maintain hygiene and performance. This appliance serves as a practical upgrade for hosting skills and daily hydration needs.

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Competition Entry Rules and Procedures

Participation requires entrants to join the Sowetan WhatsApp channel and like the specific competition post shared there. Users may enter as many times as they wish to increase their chances of winning. To register each entry, participants must take a screenshot of the liked post and their channel membership status. This screenshot must be sent via WhatsApp to 071-556-4784 along with full name, age, contact number, and home address.

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Important Deadlines and Winner Selection

The competition closes strictly on Friday, 13 November 2026 at 11:59pm. No late entries will be accepted under any circumstances. Winners are selected randomly by a Sowetan panel from all qualifying submissions. The sole winner will be announced on the Sowetan WhatsApp channel and online on Wednesday, 18 November 2026. Previous winners from the last 90 days are ineligible to participate.

Prize Collection and Terms and Conditions

The winner is responsible for transport to collect the prize from Arena Holdings offices in Parktown, Johannesburg. Neither Sowetan, Arena Holdings, nor their sponsors accept liability for any oversights or errors. Participants must be 18 years or older to enter, and the judges decision is final. The prize is not transferable or negotiable, and all standard terms and conditions apply to this promotional event.