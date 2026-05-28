Southern Stings Secure Second Position; Crinums Remain Unbeaten in Netball Action

The Southern Stings and Crinums emerged victorious in their respective matches, securing second position and maintaining their unbeaten run in the Division one log standings. The Stings demonstrated exceptional composure and clinical finishing, while the Crinums' strong defense and fluent attacking play saw them control their matches. In Division two, the Kingdom Queens faced the Diamonds in a closely contested encounter.

In a thrilling day of netball action, the Southern Stings secured second position on the Division one log standings with a convincing 55-41 victory over the Kingdom Stars at the Ellis Park arena.

The Stings demonstrated exceptional composure and clinical finishing, particularly on turnovers, while the Stars struggled to capitalize on their defensive efforts. The Stars forced errors and contested possession but often missed crucial intercept opportunities, resulting in a nine-goal deficit at the end of the first quarter. The Stars showed improvement in creating turnovers but continued to struggle with conversion, failing to turn promising passages of play into goals.

Both teams recorded a seventy percent pass completion rate by halftime, but the Stings' superior execution inside the shooting circle saw them lead 30-19 at the break. The Stars made defensive changes in the third quarter, but the Stings remained competitive, extending their lead to 41-27 at the end of the championship quarter. The final quarter saw a balanced tactical affair, with both teams trading goals.

Despite the Stars' eighty-four percent shooting rate, they generated fewer attempts, contributing to their eventual defeat. Meanwhile, the Crinums continued their unbeaten run, defeating the Flames 59-37. The Crinums dominated from the start, leading 19-8 at the end of the first quarter. The Flames struggled with turnovers and miscommunications, allowing the Crinums to punish them consistently.

Despite making changes, the Flames could not match the Crinums' energy, leading to a comfortable 32-18 halftime lead for the Crinums. The Crinums' strong defense and fluent attacking play saw them control the tempo in the final quarter, securing a 59-37 victory. In Division two, the Kingdom Queens faced the Diamonds, looking to redeem themselves after an earlier defeat. The opening quarter saw both teams settle into the match, with the Diamonds leading 12-10.

The intensity carried on, with the score level at 17-17 midway through the second quarter. The Queens managed to edge ahead briefly, but a shooting change for the Diamonds saw them stay in the game, trailing by a narrow 26-24 at halftime. The third quarter saw both teams match each other in hustling for turnovers, with the Diamonds leading 39-38 heading into the final quarter





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Southern Stings Kingdom Stars Crinums Flames Kingdom Queens Diamonds Netball Division One Division Two Victory Unbeaten

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