Southern Guards Confirm Exit After LIV Golf Collapse, No 2027 Return to South Africa

Southern Guards GC have confirmed their departure from professional golf after LIV Golf's global shutdown, with general manager Richard Glover calling it an incredibly sad moment and ruling out a 2027 return to South Africa.

Southern Guards GC have confirmed their departure from professional golf following the collapse of LIV Golf, ruling out any return of the tournament to South Africa in 2027.

The team released an official statement on Friday after the global shutdown of the breakaway circuit. General Manager Richard Glover said the closure marked a difficult end for the franchise. The South African LIV Golf team expressed their sadness after the league collapsed, with the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund having recently withdrawn its support. The league started in June 2022 with a tournament in the UK, won by South Africa's Charl Schwartzel, the 2011 Masters champion.

Also read LIV Golf Officially Shuts Down And Liquidates Assets After Failed Relaunch

Southern Guards Team Players

He was a member of the Southern Guards team along with Louis Oosthuizen, Branden Grace and Dean Burmester. Grace and Burmester both won individual tournaments, while Oosthuizen, the 2010 Open champion, did not win an individual trophy. The four South Africans played a big role in making the 2026 LIV event at Steyn City a major success. Oosthuizen and Grace decided last week to end their association with LIV and rejoin the DP World Tour.

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Glover said in the statement: This is an incredibly sad moment for everyone involved with Southern Guards GC. We are immensely proud of what we achieved and the foundations we built. I am hugely grateful to our players, partners, team staff and everyone who played a part in what has been an extraordinary rollercoaster of a journey. Glover singled out the turnout at Steyn City as a defining moment for the team.

He said: A very special thank you must go to the South African golf fans who turned out in their thousands at Steyn City. You made history and helped create the most special event on the LIV Golf calendar. He added: From seeing our players in tears on the first tee on the opening day to hearing the crowd sing the national anthem around the 18th green on the final day, those are moments that will stay with us forever.

Steyn City Tournament Celebration

It was more than just a tournament. It was a celebration of South African golf, its people and the pride of representing our country on the world stage. It was special. Glover concluded his statement with: It was emotional.

And above all, it was a reminder of why we love sport. The team's departure from professional golf follows the global shutdown of the breakaway circuit and ends any prospect of the tournament returning to South Africa in 2027.