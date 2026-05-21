Southampton were expelled from the promotion playoff after being found guilty of spying on a training session held by semifinal opponents Middlesbrough. The club admitted observing three similar incidents during the season.

Southampton were expelled from the promotion playoff because a fine would have been insignificant if they had won promotion to the Premier League, said documents from the Independent Disciplinary Commission released on Thursday.

Saints admitted observing a training session held by semifinal opponents Middlesbrough earlier this month, as well as two other similar incidents during the season. Southampton beat Middlesbrough in their semifinal playoff but were found guilty by English Football League (EFL) of spying on a training session. The club appealed.

But the independent commission, run by Sports Resolution, condemned Southampton's tactics, calling them 'a contrived and determined plan from the top down to gain a competitive advantage in competitions of real significance by deliberate attendance at opposition training grounds for the purpose of obtaining tactical and selection information.

' The ruling was scathing about what it called 'a particularly deplorable approach in its use of junior members of staff to conduct the clandestine observations. ' The documents said the ruling was unanimous and that the commission believed lesser sanctions would fail to discourage a repeat because promotion to the Premier League is worth an estimated £200 million in extra revenue.

An FA spokesperson said on Thursday: 'We will now investigate and won't comment further until we have assessed the evidence.

' Saints chief executive Phil Parsons meanwhile said the sanctions imposed were 'manifestly disproportionate. ' The commission mentioned the involvement of head coach Tonda Eckert, whose future as Southampton boss is in doubt. Saints, relegated from the Premier League last year, said in a statement that 'trust now needs to be rebuilt.

' Southampton player of the year Leo Scienza described the punishment as 'heartbreaking' and said the club's fans 'definitely deserved better. ' At the 2024 Paris Olympics, Canada's women's team -- the defending champions at the time -- were found guilty of spying on New Zealand, using a drone. Football's world governing body, FIFA, banned three members of staff, including the head coach Bev Priestman, from football for a year, and docked them six points





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Southampton Promotion Playoff Spying On Opponents English Football League Independent Disciplinary Commission Sports Resolution FA Phil Parsons Tonda Eckert Leo Scienza 2024 Paris Olympics Canada's Women's Team New Zealand FIFA Bev Priestman

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