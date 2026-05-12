Southampton and Hull City fight for Premier League spot in 'richest game in football'

The Championship playoff semifinal second leg between Southampton and Middlesbrough ended in extra time, where Shea Charles scored the winning goal for Southampton and booked their place in the final of the richest game in football. Southampton are playing in their first promotion final since 2025. The final will be held at Wembley on May 23, live on BT Sport.

Southampton will play Hull City for a place in the Premier League after beating Middlesbrough in extra time of the Championship playoff semifinal second leg.

Charles scored the winning goal with a curled left-footed shot that bounced in off the inside of the post. The final on May 23 is known as the 'richest game in football'. Tensions were high as the sides played goalless first and second legs before extra time. Riley McGree stunned the crowd with a goal, but Ross Stewart equalised.

Marlon King later scored the winning goal. The final is between two teams who were recently relegated, with Southampton charged for spying on Middlesbrough's training. Emotions were high, with the managers having a heated argument





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Soccer - Soccer. Championship Playoff. Second Leg England. Drama Surprise Southampton Hull City Playoffs Wembley Promotion Drama Surprise Charged Accusations Rivalry Spying

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