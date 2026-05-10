South32's Hillside Aluminium Smelter: A Poignant Reminder of a Bygone Industrial Era and a Test of State Support for Power-Intensive Industries

The article explores the history and current operation of South32's Hillside Aluminium Smelter, which celebrated its 30th anniversary. It discusses the original investment decision based on cheap and reliable power, the shift in power sources, and the impact on South African deindustrialisation. The article also mentions talks between South32 and Eskom regarding a new power deal and President Cyril Ramaphosa's remarks on South Africa's industrial decline and deindustrialisation.

The original investment decision in South Africa's largest private investment led to the construction of the largest aluminium smelter in the southern hemisphere. Despite rising power cost s and power cuts, the smelter has remained operational and continues to support jobs and contribute to the economy with its aluminium production .

South32 and Eskom are negotiating a new power deal to replace the current one when it expires in 2031, with concerns about Eskom's financial stability and potential consequences for the climate crisis





dailymaverick / 🏆 3. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Investment Decision Smelter Aluminium Production Cheap And Reliable Power Power Cost Eskom South32 South African Deindustrialisation Industrial Decline Climate Crisis South32 And Eskom Negotiations Nersa To Consider Public Debate

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Allen strikes magnificent ton to power KKR to smashing win over DelhiKiwi impact sub Finn Allen struck a magnificent unbeaten century to lead the Kolkata Knight Riders to a smashing eight-wicket win over the Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delphi on Friday night.

Read more »

Formula One agrees 'further evolutionary changes' in power unit modifications before 2027 revampMotorsport's governing body said that an agreement had been reached 'in principle' between the 11 team bosses and five power unit manufacturers to restore the primacy of combustion power over electric power as early as 2027.

Read more »

Hillside smelter celebrates 30 years as tough power talks loomHigh-stakes negotiations between South32 and Eskom come in wake of closure of Mozal Aluminium

Read more »

Crucial Nersa decision looms for ferrochrome smelters amid job uncertaintyAs Glencore and Samancor look to Nersa for a new electricity tariff by 15 June, the fate of thousands of ferrochrome smelter workers hangs in the balance.

Read more »