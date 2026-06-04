South Korea Wins Final Friendly Match Ahead of World Cup

South Korea edged out El Salvador 1-0 in their final friendly match, while the Czech Republic and Mexico had their last warm-up games on Thursday. The boys are enjoying some downtime at the basecamp at Club De Futbol Pachuca after a long day of training and preparations.

Bafana Bafana's World Cup opponents are gearing up for the tournament, with South Korea winning on Wednesday and the Czech Republic and Mexico having their last warm-up games on Thursday.

South Korea edged out El Salvador 1-0 in their final friendly match, with midfielder Lee Dong-gyeong curling home a free kick in the 57th minute for the only goal of the match. The Czechs also play on Thursday in Harrison, New Jersey against Guatemala, having already arrived in the United States for the 2026 finals. Mexico host South Africa in the tournament's opening game next Thursday and end their preparations on Thursday in Toluca with a friendly international against Serbia.

The boys are enjoying some downtime at the basecamp at Club De Futbol Pachuca after a long day of training and preparations. South Korea previously beat Trinidad and Tobago 5-0 on Saturday, and their squad now travels to Guadalajara, Mexico, to set up their World Cup base camp. South Korea will play all three of their Group A matches in Mexico - two in Guadalajara and one in Monterrey.

Coach Hong Myung-bo made eight changes to his starting lineup from the one that began the Trinidad and Tobago match, and they took until the second half to break the deadlock as Lee Dong-gyeong found the top right corner with a left-footed shot from just outside the box. Fans can watch every FIFA World Cup 2026 match live on DStv Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Family and Access.

All matches are also available to stream on supported packages, ensuring flexible viewing options wherever you are. With DStv Stream, you can follow every match anytime, anywhere. Download the app and enjoy seamless live streaming on the go





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