South Korea Edge El Salvador 1-0 in Final World Cup Warm-Up

South Korea secured a 1-0 win over El Salvador in their final pre-tournament friendly, with Lee Dong-gyeong scoring a free-kick. Son Heung-min came off the bench as the Taegeuk Warriors prepare for Group A action against the Czech Republic on June 11.

South Korea continued their preparations for the upcoming World Cup with a narrow 1-0 victory over El Salvador in a friendly match held on Wednesday at their training base in Utah.

This marks their second consecutive friendly win, following a dominant 5-0 triumph over Trinidad and Tobago the previous week. The winning goal came ten minutes into the second half, scored by Lee Dong-gyeong with a curling left-footed free-kick. Captain Son Heung-min started the match on the bench but was introduced five minutes after the goal, adding further experience to the midfield.

Son, aged 33, has recently faced scrutiny over his club form having scored only twice for Los Angeles FC this season, but he responded by scoring twice in the previous friendly against Trinidad and Tobago, bringing his international tally to 56 goals in 144 appearances. This places him just two goals behind Cha Bum-kun's long-standing South Korean record. The team now shifts focus to Group A, where they are drawn alongside the Czech Republic, South Africa, and co-hosts Mexico.

Their opening match is set against the Czech Republic in Guadalajara on June 11. For fans eager to follow the action, every match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be broadcast live on DStv Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Family, and Access packages.

Additionally, all games will be available for streaming via supported packages, offering flexible viewing options. Through DStv Stream, viewers can catch every match on the go by downloading the app and enjoying seamless live streaming





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South Korea World Cup Friendly Match El Salvador Lee Dong-Gyeong Son Heung-Min Cha Bum-Kun Group A Czech Republic Mexico South Africa Dstv FIFA World Cup 2026

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