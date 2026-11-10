South Africa ranks last in 27-country financial literacy survey as 98.5% back mandatory school lessons

A Remitly survey of more than 5,000 people in 27 countries found South Africa ranked lowest in financial literacy, while 98.5% of South Africans want mandatory financial education in schools.

South Africa ranked the lowest in financial literacy in a recent survey of 27 countries by digital financial services provider Remitly. Its citizens want that changed and are backing mandatory financial education for school-age children.

The global survey of more than 5,000 people found that 69.4% of South Africans displayed good knowledge of interest rates, compound interest, inflation, currency conversion, investing and cryptocurrency. Despite that, they trailed respondents from the 26 other states. The South African figures in the Remitly survey are based on answers from 201 respondents.

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They formed part of the wider study of more than 5,000 people in 27 countries, which was drawn on the basis of the number of respondents available in each market. Asked if they thought financial education should be mandatory for school-age children, 98.5% of South Africans said yes. That surpassed the global average of 93.6%. Asked whether their school education had given them enough knowledge to manage money confidently as adults, only 20.5% of South Africans said yes, plenty.

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A further 16.4% said not at all, while the rest fell in the middle. This compared with a global average of 6% of respondents who felt they had plenty of money management knowledge from their school education. Another 31% answered in the negative. What stands out the most in this study is how universal the financial education gap is, said Martyn Saville, global consumer protection manager at Remitly.

School Education Fails Money Skills

Around 70% of people say school did not give them enough knowledge to manage their money, from everyday budgeting to bigger decisions like mortgages and investing. These are skills for life. In response to a question on how confident they felt managing their day-to-day finances, just over half, or 50.7%, of South Africans said they were extremely or very confident. That compared with 44.2% globally.

However, more South Africans, at 60.7%, admitted to worrying about their financial situation. That was higher than the global average of 46.4%. The National Treasury earlier in 2026 published a draft national consumer financial education policy. It argues that while South Africa's financial system is sophisticated and well regulated, and there are high levels of access to services, many consumers struggle to use products safely and confidently.

Treasury Publishes Financial Education Policy

More than 90% of adults hold a bank account, and consumers have access to a wide range of financial products. But increased access and product choice have not necessarily translated into improved outcomes for customers, says the policy document. The Treasury's financial education policy document was published in April 2026 for public comment. It cited findings from surveys by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority which showed financial literacy levels in South Africa have remained largely stable over time.

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The findings showed a decade-long average score of 53%, compared with a baseline score of 55% in 2012. The draft policy outlines the government's approach to strengthening financial literacy, building financial capability, and supporting improved financial well-being in an evolving financial landscape. Soqhayisa Senior Secondary School grade 11 pupil Khanya Kasa won the 2025 Financial Sector Conduct Authority Financial Literacy Speech Competition, highlighting ongoing efforts to promote money skills among young people.