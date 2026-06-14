South Africans Troll England Over Equipment Theft, Recalling Rooney's 2010 World Cup Comments

After England's football team had equipment stolen at the FIFA World Cup in the US, South Africans online are mocking them, using Wayne Rooney's past criticism of the 2010 South Africa World Cup as ammunition.

South Africa n social media users are having a field day trolling the England national football team after thieves stole equipment from the team's official residence in the United States ahead of the FIFA World Cup.

The incident occurred when vehicles transporting training gear, football boots, and personal items belonging to players were broken into en route to the Swope Soccer Village base in Kansas City. Local police are investigating the theft. The mockery comes on the heels of former England captain Wayne Rooney's recent criticism of South Africa's hosting of the 2010 FIFA World Cup, which he called his 'worst' experience in the tournament.

Rooney, now 40, made the remarks on the YouTube show The Overlap in March, where he lamented the lack of fan presence and atmosphere in South Africa. He recalled driving to the team's first game against the United States in pitch black darkness with no fans in sight, saying it 'didn't feel like a World Cup at all.

' South Africans have not forgotten his comments and are now using the equipment theft to mock England's misfortunes. Social media posts are rife with reminders of Rooney's words, with many users sarcastically pointing out the irony of theft occurring in the US-a country they claim is no safer than South Africa.

Memes and jokes have flooded platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook, with some users referencing the 2010 tournament's iconic song 'Waka Waka' and recalling that baboons once visited the England team's hotel in Royal Marang, only to leave without incident. The trolling underscores a broader cultural rivalry and lingering resentment over Rooney's dismissal of South Africa's World Cup organization.

While the theft is a serious matter, South Africans are seizing the opportunity to flip the narrative and defend their country's reputation. The incident has also sparked debates about crime in host nations and the double standards in how such issues are reported. Beyond the banter, the theft has practical implications for the England squad. The stolen items include custom-fitted boots and training equipment that are essential for preparation.

Team officials are scrambling to replace the gear, and security measures at the base have been tightened. For South Africans, however, the episode is a moment of schadenfreude, as they watch a team they feel disrespected them now face the very issues of theft and insecurity that Rooney once used to criticize their nation. The saga continues to unfold, with Kansas police yet to make arrests and the England team focusing on their upcoming matches. Meanwhile, the online mockery shows no signs of abating





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