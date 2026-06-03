South Africans Told to Tighten Belts as Global Economy Disrupts

President Ramaphosa has urged South Africans to tighten their belts as the ongoing conflict in the Middle East disrupts the global economy and hampers job creation and economic growth. The government has provided a R17,2bn relief package, but the cost of living continues to rise, with the average household food basket increasing by nearly R170 since March.

President Ramaphosa has urged South Africa ns to tighten their belts, saying the ongoing conflict in the Middle East is disrupting the global economy and hampering job creation and economic growth.

The conflict has set off a global oil crisis, with the effects of the surge in oil prices and other critical supplies like fertiliser likely to undermine much of the progress made in bringing down inflation and the cost of living. The government has provided a R17,2bn relief package, which includes a R3 reduction in the general fuel levy to R1.10 and a zero rate for diesel.

However, the cost of the average household food basket has increased by nearly R170 since March, with the food basket costing R5,497.26 in May. The latest employment figures from Stats SA show a decline in employment in the last quarter, and the president has called for greater focus to implement priority actions.

The Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group report shows that in May, the child support grant of R580 was 32% below the food poverty line and 40% below the average cost to secure a basic nutritious diet for a child. The report highlights the importance of core foods, which contribute 53% of the total cost of the household food basket.

The high cost of core staple foods has resulted in a lot of proper nutritious food being removed from family plates, with negative impacts on overall household health and well-being and child development. Experts believe the financial squeeze will get worse, with the middle class being deeply affected. People are finding it difficult to cope with the rising costs, and many are struggling to afford basic necessities like food and petrol.

The situation is expected to be difficult for the next while, and the government must move faster to implement priority actions and provide relief to those affected





SowetanLIVE / 🏆 13. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

President Ramaphosa South Africa Global Economy Middle East Conflict Inflation Cost Of Living Relief Package Food Basket Employment Stats SA Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice And Dignity

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bulls 45-14 Munster: South Africans ease into United Rugby Championship semi-finalsMunster's United Rugby Championship title hopes are ended in ruthless fashion by the Bulls, who score six tries to overpower the Irish province in their quarter-final in Pretoria.

Read more »

Nigeria police warn against reprisal attacks against South AfricansTensions have been rising in South Africa in recent weeks following several anti-migrant protests.

Read more »

South Africans warned not to eat shellfish from this small coastal town in the Western CapeSouth Africans have been warned not to collect or eat shellfish from West Coast areas in the Western Cape.

Read more »

South Africans cut fuel purchases by 23% in May amid price pressureSouth Africans reduced fuel purchases by 23% in May due to rising prices

Read more »