South Africans Struggle with Shrinking Buying Power and Persistent High Grocery Prices

Many South Africans are still struggling with shrinking buying power and persistently high grocery prices, despite official inflation having eased.

While official inflation has eased, many South Africa ns are still struggling with shrinking buying power and stubbornly high grocery prices . While official inflation has eased, many South Africa ns are still struggling with shrinking buying power and stubbornly high grocery prices .

Picture: iStock Official inflation has eased, but many South Africans are still grappling with shrinking buying power and persistently high grocery prices. The perception that supermarket prices seem permanently stuck in overdrive is not entirely wrong, despite average inflation figures feeling deceptively softer than people are seeing at the till.

Many households do not experience price increases through economic models or broad statistical baskets, but through the same handful of products bought week after week suddenly costing significantly more than a few years ago. Inflation averaged about 4.6% in 2021, climbed sharply to 6.9% in 2022 during fuel and food price increases, and remained elevated at 6% in 2023 before easing through 2024, 2025 and early 2026.

If a consumer had R10 in 2021, that same amount would buy considerably less by March 2026 due to the cumulative effect of inflation over several years. Over the period, goods that cost R10 in 2021 would cost roughly R13.30 by March 2026. In real terms, the original R10 would have the purchasing power of only about R7.50 in today’s prices.

However, the 30% erosion in buying power is skewed because food inflation has in some categories seen runaway increases of up to 100% since 2021. This year alone, a popular cereal brand rocketed from around R50 at the end of 2025 to almost R75 in less than a handful of months, and a pack of 120g popular brand potato chips increased from R21 to R26.99 in around two months.

Food prices have been particularly volatile, with runaway increases in categories like tomatoes, even as prices for other goods and produce have remained relatively stable. Tomato prices may collapse after seasonal shortages ease, but tomato sauce prices do not necessarily drop alongside them. Many branded and processed products behave differently from fresh produce and fuel, implying there may be issues with how inflation affects processed products and services.

Mr Dawie Roodt, an economist, explained that inflation calculations work across a broad range of goods and services, meaning some products can climb sharply even while overall inflation shows that pricing is relatively contained. Additionally, consumer prices are sticky to come down but easier to go up, he added. Adding The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and following us on Google News will provide you with more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories





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