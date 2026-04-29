South Africans Struggle with Loan Repayments as Financial Pressure Mounts

A new report reveals a significant increase in South Africans struggling to repay loans, particularly car financing, due to rising costs of living and economic uncertainty. Experts warn of the consequences and offer advice on managing debt effectively.

A recent report paints a concerning picture of the financial health of South Africa ns, revealing a growing struggle to manage and repay loans, particularly those related to vehicle financing.

The confluence of escalating electricity and fuel prices, coupled with the looming uncertainty surrounding potential interest rate hikes by the South African Reserve Bank, is creating a perfect storm of financial pressure for households across the nation. René Moonsamy, chairperson of the National Debt Counselling Association, highlights that the impact is already being felt, with a significant surge in applications for debt counselling observed in April compared to the same period last year.

This increase underscores the vulnerability of individuals and families with limited financial flexibility. Faced with these rising costs, South Africans are increasingly turning to limited options. These include utilizing the newly implemented ‘two-pot’ pension system to access retirement savings, seeking additional credit, or a combination of both.

However, Moonsamy strongly advocates for seeking professional assistance from a debt counsellor to restructure existing debt and gain protection from creditors. She predicts a continued trend of increased borrowing as individuals attempt to navigate the challenging economic landscape. Crucially, Moonsamy emphasizes the importance of understanding debt and differentiating between what is often termed ‘good’ and ‘bad’ credit.

She clarifies that credit itself is a neutral tool; its impact is determined by its purpose, cost, and the consumer’s ability to afford it.

‘Good’ credit, according to Moonsamy, is characterized by affordability, responsible management, and its application towards productive endeavors that enhance long-term financial stability. Examples include financing a vehicle for commuting to work or income generation, investing in further education, or undertaking home renovations that increase property value. Maintaining good credit requires ensuring that repayments are proportionate to income and that interest rates align with the consumer’s risk profile.

Consistent, timely payments are also vital for building a positive financial history, which in turn unlocks access to more favorable financial products and rates. The National Credit Act mandates lenders to assess an applicant’s affordability before approving credit, and consumers have a reciprocal responsibility to provide truthful information regarding their income and expenses. Conversely, ‘bad’ credit is defined as unaffordable, high-cost, or poorly managed borrowing, typically used for short-term consumption without generating lasting value.

This includes using credit to cover lifestyle expenses or basic necessities, or resorting to new loans to settle existing debts. Moonsamy succinctly summarizes the distinction: ‘good’ credit facilitates asset acquisition and long-term financial sustainability, while ‘bad’ credit is often unsustainable, geared towards immediate gratification, and detrimental to one’s credit record. She reiterates that credit is an essential component of a functioning economy, but its benefits hinge on whether it ultimately serves the consumer’s best interests.

The current economic climate demands a heightened awareness of responsible credit management and a proactive approach to financial planning. The increasing number of individuals seeking debt counselling serves as a stark reminder of the challenges faced by many South Africans and the urgent need for financial literacy and support. The situation is further complicated by the potential for increased borrowing, making it even more critical for consumers to understand the implications of their financial decisions and seek guidance when needed.

The report serves as a warning signal, urging both consumers and lenders to exercise caution and prioritize financial responsibility in the face of ongoing economic uncertainty





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