South Africans Ready to 'Tata Ma Chance' with National Lottery's New Era

Sizekhaya Holdings celebrates a new era for the National Lottery, focused on wider access, stronger community impact and a renewed commitment to South Africans nationwide.

South Africa ns are ready to 'Tata Ma Chance' with televised live draws and a renewed sense of community from June 1. Sizekhaya Holdings celebrates a new era for the National Lottery , focused on wider access, stronger community impact and a renewed commitment to South Africa ns nationwide.

The National Lottery represents possibility. Sometimes that possibility is personal: paying off debt, buying a home, helping family or finally starting the business you've dreamt about for years. But the lottery also represents something bigger: investment in communities, organisations and causes that improve lives across South Africa. Sizekhaya Holdings will officially take over operations of the National Lottery in partnership with the National Lotteries Commission for the next eight years.

At the centre of Sizekhaya's vision for the lottery is a commitment to making it more accessible, more engaging and more visible to the lives of South Africans. Lebo Ndadana says the company understands the responsibility that comes with becoming custodians of an institution as important and recognisable as the National Lottery.





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South Africa National Lottery Sizekhaya Holdings Lebo Ndadana Live Draws Community Impact

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