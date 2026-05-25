South Africans Rank Second Globally in Desire to Be Their Own Boss, Survey Shows

A new multi‑country study finds 92.7% of South Africans prefer self‑employment, driven by independence and flexibility rather than higher pay, but financial uncertainty hampers action.

The desire to break free from the conventional nine‑to‑five routine is reshaping South Africa 's labour landscape. A recent international survey of more than 5,000 adults across 28 nations placed South Africa second worldwide in the appetite for self‑employment , with 92.7% of respondents indicating they would rather run their own venture than work for another employer.

Only Kenya scored higher, while Morocco, India and the United States trailed behind. The findings arrive at a moment when side‑hustles, freelance gigs and digital start‑ups dominate social‑media feeds, from township food stalls and TikTok content creators to online fashion labels and remote consultants. Many South Africans are turning to these alternative income streams as a coping strategy for persistent economic pressures and a saturated job market.

While the promise of higher earnings often fuels entrepreneurial ambition, the survey uncovered deeper motivations. Independence and the ability to dictate one’s own workflow topped the list of attractions, followed closely by flexible schedules and an improved work‑life balance.

In contrast, the prospect of earning more money ranked relatively low. Over 84% of participants said social media paints an overly rosy picture of self‑employment, and many admitted feeling the weight of hustle culture, which pressures individuals to monetise every hobby and remain constantly productive. Despite the strong desire to become their own boss, only around one‑third of respondents said they would take concrete steps toward launching a business within the next twelve months.

Financial uncertainty proved the biggest obstacle, with more than half citing unstable income as a primary concern, and additional worries about client acquisition, sustained workload and the risk of failure. The study also highlighted a growing appetite for cross‑border entrepreneurship. More than half of the South African respondents expressed interest in working with overseas clients or establishing businesses that operate internationally.

Remote work platforms, global freelancing marketplaces and e‑commerce channels are making it easier for South Africans to tap into foreign markets without relocating. Ankur Tiwari, Vice President and General Manager at Remitly Business, noted that while the freedom associated with entrepreneurship remains alluring, economic volatility widens the gap between ambition and confidence. He advised aspiring founders to start small, testing ideas alongside a stable paycheck to mitigate risk and build sustainable growth.

By contrast, respondents from Australia, New Zealand and the Czech Republic were more inclined to stay in traditional employment, valuing job security, pension benefits, sick leave and reduced financial risk





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