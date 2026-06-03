South Africans Raise Funds for Exonerated Police Officer's Coffee Machine

After being wrongfully accused and exonerated, a senior narcotics investigator receives an outpouring of support from South Africans who have raised over R184,000 to replace his stolen coffee machine. The campaign highlights the public's support for honest police officers and their disapproval of corruption.

South Africans have rallied behind Warrant Officer Karl Sander , a senior narcotics investigator for the KwaZulu-Natal Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI/Hawks), after he was exonerated at the Madlanga Commission following a wrongful accusation of theft.

Sander had testified that he was intimidated and antagonized when thefts occurred at the province's drug storage, leading to the disappearance of his coffee machine. He was subjected to a polygraph test and initially informed that he had failed it.

However, on Tuesday, Adv. Lee Segeels-Ncube read out his polygraph results at the Commission, exonerating Sander. In response, Durban-based paramedic Kyle van Reenen started a Back-A-Buddy campaign to raise funds for Sander to replace his coffee machine. The campaign, which started on Tuesday and runs until the end of the month, has already raised over R184,844, surpassing its initial goal of R5,000.

Van Reenen stated that the initiative is a show of support for good police officers and a stand against corruption. Sander, who has served for almost 40 years, has faced victimization and was passed over for promotions and recognition due to his investigations uncovering syndicates linked to the police and top management. He was moved from narcotics to supply chain in 2025 and had planned to retire in 2028 but has since changed his plans to retire early this year





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Karl Sander Madlanga Commission Back-A-Buddy Campaign Police Officer Corruption South Africans Support Fundraising

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