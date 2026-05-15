South Africans Flock to Velddrif Homes for Coastal Lifestyle

Velddrif, a small West Coast town in the Western Cape, has become one of several towns attracting buyers looking for a coastal lifestyle within reach of the city. Prices in the town now range from under R1 million for vacant plots to as much as R15 million for high-end waterfront and beachfront homes.

South Africans are buying homes worth up to R15 million in the small West Coast town of Velddrif in the Western Cape. It is located about 145km north of Cape Town and has become one of several West Coast towns attracting buyers who are looking for a coastal lifestyle within reach of the city.

The town sits on the Berg River estuary and is known for its fishing industry, marina developments, and birdlife. Property prices in Velddrif now range from under R1 million for vacant plots to as much as R15 million for high-end waterfront and beachfront homes.

According to Pam Golding Properties area manager Samantha Nel, Velddrif is still considered relatively affordable compared to nearby coastal towns, although demand has started pushing prices sharply higher, resulting in strong price growth with property values having more than doubled in some West Coast towns over the past few years. Apartment prices in the town currently range between R1.35 million and R1.65 million, while entry-level houses sell for between R1.85 million and R2.5 million.

Mid-range homes are priced from R2.7 million to R3.4 million. At the upper end of the market, waterfront and beachfront properties sell for between R7.5 million and around R15 million. Despite relatively modest incomes in the wider Berg River Local Municipality, where Velddrif is located, the price growth in the area comes despite that.

According to the latest tax statistics published by the South African Revenue Service (SARS), the municipality has 9,494 registered taxpayers with an average taxable income of R257,020 a year, or roughly R21,418 a month. That is significantly lower than the Western Cape average taxable income of roughly R348,000 annually, or about R29,000 a month. According to Pam Golding Properties area manager Samantha Nel, Vellaidrif attracts a mixed but lifestyle-driven buyer pool.

Most buyers are in the 36 to 64 year bracket, but the number of younger buyers is steadily increasing. The dominant segments tend to be retired and semi-retired buyers, holiday home buyers, investors, and families. One of the most significant planned projects is the new Carinus Bridge over the Berg River, which is expected to begin construction in 2027 and improve regional connectivity, reduce traffic congestion, and support economic development in the area.

Another project underway is the De Drift shopping mall, which could strengthen Vellaidrif's position as a service hub for smaller surrounding towns





BusinessTechSA / 🏆 24. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

West Coast Town Location 145Km North Of Cape Town Berg River Estuary Fishing Industry Marina Developments Birdlife High-End Waterfront And Beachfront Homes Real Estate Attracting Buyers Lifestyle Driven Mixed And Younger Buyers Dominant Segments Investors Families Planned Developments And Infrastructure Projec Carinus Bridge De Drift Shopping Mall

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