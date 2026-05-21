South Africans Driving Less Amidst Record Fuel Price Hikes

Following record 2026 fuel price hikes, South Africans are cutting back on time behind the wheel, according to a new report. Consumers are tightening their belts by driving less, combining trips, and being more deliberate about when they use their cars.

Following a string of record 2026 fuel price hikes , South Africa ns are cutting back on time behind the wheel, finds new report. Amidst record 2026 fuel price hikes , South Africa ns have been cutting back significantly on fuel use and travel time.

Back in April, petrol went up by per litre tax relief to soften the blow or these 2026 fuel price hikes would have been into double digits. Worse still, May increases added another. Robert Attwell, CEO of Discovery Insure, explains: “The data shows a clear and immediate response to 2026 fuel price hikes. Consumers are tightening their belts by driving less, combining trips and being more deliberate about when they use their cars.

” Nevertheless, as the end of the month draws near, there’s mixed news ahead for further 2026 fuel price hikes. Diesel users are expected to get some relief, with wholesale diesel prices projected to drop by up to per litre. And the remaining half will be fully removed in July, if fuel prices maintain a downward trend. Keep an eye out for official fuel price announcement on





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Fuel Price Hikes South Africa Driving Travel Consumers Petrol Diesel Tax Relief

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