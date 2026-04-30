South African Workers Face Deepening Debt as Cost of Living Soars

Organised labour warns that International Workers’ Day is marked by a severe cost of living crisis in South Africa, pushing working-class households into deeper debt due to rising prices of essential goods and services. Fuel price hikes and broader economic challenges are exacerbating the situation.

South Africa ’s organised labour is marking International Workers’ Day amidst a worsening cost of living crisis that is pushing working-class families deeper into debt. The situation is described as dire, with essential expenses like electricity, water, food, and education experiencing substantial price increases in recent years.

According to the Competition Commission’s Cost of Living Report, electricity prices have surged by 68% over the past five years, water by 50%, food by 45%, primary education by 37%, and secondary education by 42%. Medical aid contributions have also risen significantly, increasing by 23.2% in just two years.

This escalating cost of living is compounded by the fact that many households rely on a single income to support a large number of family members, with an average of seven people depending on each job. Recent reports indicate that real wages are likely to decline in the coming months due to the ripple effects of the Middle East conflict, potentially leading to contentious salary negotiations between workers and employers.

The recent increase in fuel prices, despite government intervention to reduce the general fuel levy, has further exacerbated the financial strain on lower-income workers. A recent petrol price hike of R3.06 per litre and a wholesale diesel jump of R7.51 per litre demonstrate the vulnerability of the South African economy to global oil price fluctuations.

Lower-income workers already allocate approximately 40% of their income to transportation, and this proportion is expected to rise if the Middle East conflict continues to drive up oil prices. This makes another fuel price increase in May almost inevitable, given South Africa’s reliance on imported oil and refined petroleum products.

While the government has extended the fuel levy reduction for petrol until July and paused the tax on diesel, concerns remain about the lack of relief for households that rely on paraffin, which currently costs up to R28 per litre. These are often the most vulnerable households, and the absence of targeted support is a significant oversight.

The broader economic context is also troubling, with unemployment standing at a dangerously high 41.1% (expanded definition) and exceeding 70% for young people aged 15 to 24. Economic growth remains sluggish, falling far short of the 3% needed to create sufficient jobs. Cosatu and other labour federations are critical of the government’s fiscal policy, arguing that the focus on balancing the budget is hindering economic growth and failing to address the needs of the poor and unemployed.

They advocate for increased investment in public services, infrastructure, and job creation initiatives. The need for effective enforcement of labour laws is also highlighted, particularly regarding the payment of pension fund contributions and the national minimum wage. The planned employment of 10,000 additional labour inspectors is welcomed, but concerns are raised about the lack of budgetary allocation for their salaries. The proliferation of cheap imports is also identified as a threat to domestic jobs, further deepening the unemployment crisis.

Labour leaders emphasize that the current unaffordability crisis will only worsen if fuel prices continue to rise, leading to increased inflation and potentially higher interest rates, which would further stifle economic growth. The situation demands urgent and comprehensive intervention to protect workers’ livelihoods and promote sustainable economic development.

The call for government intervention to halt job losses, end austerity measures, and combat illicit trade is growing louder, as the cost of living continues to erode workers’ purchasing power and living standards





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