South African Weather Service Predicts Cold Conditions in Free State, Strong Winds Expected

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) in Bloemfontein has predicted cold conditions to continue in the Free State. A cold front is expected to hit the South Western part of the country with strong winds. Rainfall is expected only over the Southern parts of the province. Temperatures are mainly cold to cool throughout the week. Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) in Bloemfontein has predicted cold conditions to continue in the Free State . A cold front is expected to hit the South Western part of the country with strong winds .

Rainfall is expected only over the Southern parts of the province. Temperatures are mainly cold to cool throughout the week. Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website





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South African Weather Service Bloemfontein Free State Cold Conditions Cold Front Strong Winds Rainfall Temperatures Non-Necessary Cookies User Personal Data

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