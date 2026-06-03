South African Weather Service Issues Warnings for Disruptive Rain, Snow, Damaging Waves, and Severe Thunderstorms

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued warnings for disruptive rain, snow, damaging waves, and severe thunderstorms across the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, and the Namakwa District on Thursday, 4 June 2026. Residents in these regions can expect flooding, danger to life from fast-moving streams and rivers, and the closure of major roads.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued warnings for disruptive rain , snow, damaging waves , and severe thunderstorms across the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, and the Namakwa District on Thursday, 4 June 2026.

Residents in these regions can expect flooding, danger to life from fast-moving streams and rivers, and the closure of major roads. Saws has warned of disruptive rainfall leading to danger to life, flooding, and displacements of settlements as well as mudslides, which are expected between East London and Morgan Bay (south of the Wild Coast). An orange level 5 warning was issued.

The weather service also issued a yellow level 4 warning for wind and waves leading to difficulty in navigation at sea, as well as small vessels taking on water, which is expected between Cape Point and Plettenberg Bay. Very cold, wet, and windy conditions are expected over the Eastern Cape, the central and eastern interior of the Western Cape, as well as the southern parts of the Namakwa District in the Northern Cape.

Light snowfall is expected over the mountain tops of the central and eastern Western Cape and the higher-lying areas of the southern Namakwa District. Mpumalanga residents can expect morning fog patches over the Lowveld; otherwise, the conditions will be partly cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers. It will be warm over the Lowveld. Residents of the Free State can expect cloudy, windy and cold to very cold conditions with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the southwest.

The day will be partly cloudy in the far west; otherwise, it will be cloudy, windy and cold to very cold with isolated showers and thundershowers. Western Cape residents can expect partly cloudy weather in the extreme west, where it will be cool; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cold with isolated to scattered showers and rain, but widespread in the east. It will be very cold in the Central Karoo with light snow over the high-lying areas.

The day will be cloudy and cold to very cold with widespread showers and thundershowers, with snow in the high-lying areas in the north. The day will be cloudy and cold to very cold with widespread showers and thundershowers with snow in the high-lying areas. Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog over the interior; otherwise, the conditions will be cloudy and cold to cool, but warm in the northeast where it will be partly cloudy.

Widespread showers and thundershowers are expected but scattered in the northern parts





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South African Weather Service Disruptive Rain Snow Damaging Waves Severe Thunderstorms

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