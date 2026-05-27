South African Weather Service issues mixed rain, fog and temperature forecast for 28 May 2026

A detailed regional outlook predicts light rain in the Eastern Cape, morning fog across the Lowveld and escarpment, and cool to warm conditions elsewhere, with isolated showers along the coast.

The South African Weather Service released its regional outlook for Thursday 28 May 2026, outlining a varied pattern of rain, fog and temperature shifts across the country.

In the Eastern Cape, the forecast calls for light rain during the day, with scattered showers that may affect coastal communities. The remainder of the nation will experience generally fine conditions, though temperatures will range from cool in the western interior to warm in the northernmost provinces.

Residents in the western interior should prepare for colder air masses, with the possibility of isolated rain and showers along the coastal belt, while the extreme north can expect pleasant warmth and clear skies. Morning fog will be a notable feature in several areas, particularly over the Lowveld and the escarpment zones. In the Lowveld, pockets of fog are likely to linger into the early hours, gradually giving way to partly cloudy skies as the day progresses.

The southern escarpment will also see foggy patches in the morning, but conditions should improve to fine and cool later in the day. Along the western parts of the country, fog will dominate the early morning, transitioning to a cloudy to partly cloudy outlook with cooler temperatures as the sun climbs.

In contrast, the eastern regions will enjoy clearer skies and milder conditions, though a cloud deck may develop in the evening, bringing a slight chill. The coastal areas and adjacent interior will experience a shift from partly cloudy to more overcast conditions by the afternoon, accompanied by light rain episodes, especially in the southwestern sectors. These showers are expected to be brief but could affect travel and outdoor activities.

By the evening, the coastal zones and nearby interior will become cloudier, with fog returning in some low‑lying areas. Overall, the day will be marked by a mix of fine, cool and warm weather interspersed with localized fog and rain, requiring residents to stay informed about changing conditions, particularly those in the Eastern Cape, western interior and coastal regions.

The service advises motorists to exercise caution on fog‑covered roads and to keep an eye on local alerts for any sudden intensification of rain, especially in the southern escarpment and southwestern coastal strips. Anyone planning outdoor events should consider the likelihood of intermittent showers and plan accordingly. The South African Weather Service will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as needed throughout the day





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Eastern Cape Rain South Africa Fog Western Interior Cold Coastal Showers May 2026 Forecast

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